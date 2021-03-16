Analysis
Mark Stone is entering God mode with no end in sight
This condensed NHL season is going to create heavy debate on the award front.
For example, Marc-Andre Fleury is in Vezina Trophy contention. How do you measure what he’s done in the West Division compared to Andrei Vasilevskiy in the Central? It’s a crapshoot. Honestly, as detailed in this space before, Fleury is the Vezina front-runner and deserves this time in the spotlight.
The same can be said for any other award up for grabs. Trying to figure out the Most Valuable Player in an NHL season where teams play each other eight times is not ideal. Sure, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are 1-2 in points, and Draisaitl being the reigning Hart Trophy winner last season made sense. The Oilers were going to be a playoff team, and Draisaitl was the best player.
Can we honestly say McDavid and Draisaitl have been the best players? In the North Division, yes. But how do you account for the overall body of work they’d do in an 82-game season? You can’t. It’s near impossible.
This brings us to Mark Stone.
The captain of the Vegas Golden Knights had a goal and an assist on Monday, giving him a league-best 16 points in March, in the Golden Knights’ 2-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks. Stone extended his personal point streak to eight games and has five multi-point games in that stretch.
The Golden Knights played their first game after a six-game, nine-night road trip and came out successfully at 4-2-0, and though there were times it didn’t look pretty, Vegas rode the momentum via its captain to a win on Monday.
“When you come back from road trips, we had a long flight, time change, the hour ahead, we were a little flat coming out for the first 10 [minutes].” Stone said. “We got our legs under us. … Once we got our feet underneath us, we had a couple mental breakdowns, but overall, we started to push and make the game easier for us.”
No disrespect to our friends up north who cover the likes of McDavid and Draisaitl on a day-to-day basis. For as much Edmonton is lacking in playoff success, they’re getting fun hockey each night with those two.
That’s the kind of territory the Golden Knights are entering with Stone. Every night is a new highlight.
“He’s one of those special players,” said coach Pete DeBoer.
Stone’s 33 points lead all West Division players; only Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar can lay claim to the 30-point mark in the division. Only Auston Matthews (seven) has more game-winning goals than Stone, who scored his sixth 1:02 into the third period Monday.
“It’s a rare characteristic and if you’ve got it, it’s a great thing to have on your team,” DeBoer said. “He has the ability to recognize moments and the most important moments in games, and he wants the puck on his stick in those times.”
Sure, the NHL needs goals and scoring to thrive. But a highlight reel of Stone taking away pucks like a thief in the night is just as enticing.
Stone has been in the Selke Trophy conversation the past two seasons, and it’s likely a third is on the way with a legit chance of winning it. Stone’s 28 takeaways trail only Draisaitl for most in the NHL, but his 3.72 takeaways per 60 are tops in the NHL among players playing at least 400 minutes.
It’s not even just at 5-on-5 Stone does his damage. On the penalty kill, with Stone on the ice, Vegas has had seven shots while only allowing five. There’s no reason a team should be shooting 58.3 percent on the penalty kill with a player on it, yet somehow it’s in the lexicon.
If there was ever a time for Jere Lehtinen to have company as the last winger to win the Selke, it might be this year with Stone.
But forget the Selke. Stone deserves to be in the Hart Trophy conversation, especially if the Golden Knights continue this pace they’re on.
Vegas is second in points percentage, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes with a game in hand. In fact, they have games in hand on the top three teams in the Central that are top-four in the league (Carolina, Florida, Tampa Bay). If you’re a fan of the Presidents Trophy, the Golden Knights are in the running.
It’s one thing to have a really good player on the best team. Think of the Nashville Predators in 2018; won the Presidents Trophy with a lot of really good players, a stout defense, and great goaltending.
But here are the Golden Knights, once a team comprised of misfits led by likely the ultimate misfit. Hockey historians will look back at the trade with Ottawa in February 2019 and realize it might be the biggest heist in NHL history. The NHL player (Oscar Lindberg) isn’t in the league anymore, while the prospect (Erik Brannstrom) can’t find consistency in the lineup.
Stone just played his 108th game with the Golden Knights on Monday; those two points put him nearly at a point per game with Vegas in just over two years. The culture he’s creating is a rarity in Vegas right now.
He wanted to come here to win a Stanley Cup. Plenty of hockey left, but things look promising.
“That’s why he’s our captain,” DeBoer said.
Analysis
Golden Knights penalty kill shines in win over Blues
No one was happy on the Vegas Golden Knights’ penalty kill after giving up two goals on Friday.
The PK responded in kind with maybe its best performance of the year.
The Golden Knights killed all four St. Louis Blues power plays, including a 5-on-3 for 53 seconds in the third period, keying a 5-1 victory at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
“I think we take a lot of pride in our penalty kill,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “When we looked at it yesterday, I don’t think anyone was happy with our effort or execution on it. We reset overnight and coaches did a good job identifying some things we wanted to clean up.”
On Friday, it was the Golden Knights’ power play that was the difference. Reilly Smith scored a 4-on-3 goal in overtime to give Vegas a 5-4 win for its first ever triumph in St. Louis.
Twenty-four hours later, it was one of the league’s top penalty-killing units getting the shine.
The Golden Knights had just taken a 3-1 lead at 7:25 of the third on Max Pacioretty’s team-leading 13th goal. Fifty-eight seconds later, Patrick Brown was called for high-sticking. Chandler Stephenson committed a hooking penalty 1:03 later.
St. Louis came into Saturday scoring at least once on the man advantage and were operating at a 50 percent clip (9-for-18).
“Our penalty kill gave up two last night, and we’re not used to that,” said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.
Given the fact no game between the Golden Knights and Blues has ever understood normalcy, this seemed like the perfect time for the hockey gods to work their evil magic. It was a 1-0 game after two periods, and live totals at MGM books were taking over 3.5 goals at +167.
Pacioretty’s goal made it 3-1 and pushed the over to -224. Surely, that would’ve been work of the Blues coming back and forcing overtime, rather than the Golden Knights pulling away.
Instead, the Golden Knights saw seven attempts during that stretch of 1:57 with Brown and Stephenson in the box. Five of them were on target at Marc-Andre Fleury, and he turned each of them away.
Fleury made 34 saves in his 15th start in the past 16 games and won his 480th game, moving four behind Ed Belfour for fourth place all-time.
“They have good shooters on both sides. They get off quick one-timers,” Fleury said. “Sometimes you know what they’re going to do, but it still comes fast.”
That notwithstanding, all five Blues shots that were turned away by Fleury came from former teammate David Perron, who had his eight-game point streak snapped. Perron continued to set up shop from the left circle, but Fleury turned him away each time.
“I think a big key from that kill, too, was our guys in front were defending, blocking shots,” Fleury said. “They helped me out a lot in front of the net.”
The Golden Knights put it away 1:19 later with Stone’s second goal of the period to make it 4-1. After scoring three goals in two games at Minnesota earlier this week, Vegas responded with 10 in two games against the team right on their heels in the West Division.
“We knew what we had to do,” Stone said on the kill. “They have a good power play. You can do all you want to keep them to the outside, but they’re going to make their plays.”
Vegas’ penalty kill is now fifth-best in the league at 85.3 percent, which has shown to carry on the road when needed. The Golden Knights finished 4-2-0 on their season-long six-game road trip. They return home for a two-game set Monday against the San Jose Sharks.
This was the most important game of the season for Vegas, given the situation. It’s the final game of the trip, Fleury goes back-to-back, and the Knights respond in kind after escaping with two points Friday.
The Blues are a banged-up mess missing a lot of key guys. They’re still a solid team and will be formidable come playoff time, should the Golden Knights see them again.
“I thought the guys tonight really got it back where it’s been all year,” DeBoer said, “which is a weapon for us and the ability to take away momentum for the other team.”
Analysis
“Stressed” Golden Knights power play strikes in OT against Blues
The Vegas Golden Knights found the perfect recipe for their struggling power play: get a 4-on-3 in overtime.
Reilly Smith’s power-play goal 2:38 into the extra frame ended a near-six-game stretch without a goal on the man advantage, and gave the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues, their first in St. Louis.
“We needed one,” said coach Pete DeBoer.
The Golden Knights went five games without a power-play goal, and were well on their way to a sixth before Smith’s winner. Blues defenseman Torey Krug was called for tripping Smith in the neutral zone 58 seconds into overtime to give Vegas another chance.
With 20 seconds remaining on the power play, Smith scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Jonathan Marchessault.
“Really nice to be able to help the team,” Smith said. “Sometimes the best thing you can do is put the puck on net and score an ugly one. I think that’s what we’re going to have to start doing more.”
The Golden Knights were 0-for-16 on the man advantage before Smith’s goal. Vegas didn’t have a shot on its first power play at 7:56 of the first period. What made it worse was St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly, one of the Blues’ best penalty killers, was called for tripping.
“The longer the streak goes when you’re not scoring, you lose a little bit of that mojo,” DeBoer said.
Vegas had four shots combined in their ensuing two power plays. Meanwhile, Smith’s game-winner was the fourth shot of that 4-on-3.
It’s much different playing 5-on-4 as to 4-on-3, but that’s a goal that could likely jumpstart a group that should be much better in that department.
The Golden Knights’ power play is in the bottom fourth of the league at 17.3 percent. The talent on that unit has the capability of being, at worst, a top-10 power play.
“We’re just stressed out there when we get out there,” said Vegas captain Mark Stone. “I think guys are thinking a little too much, panicking a little too much with the puck.”
DeBoer shook up the second unit by having Dylan Coghlan in place of Alec Martinez. Coghlan, coming off the first hat trick of his career on Wednesday, had an assist on Tomas Nosek’s goal in the second period. Moreover, Coghlan played 2:06 of his 15:23 on the man advantage.
That’ll change when Alex Pietrangelo returns from his hand injury, whenever that may be.
“We have great players who can make a great power play. We just have to relax and chill a bit,” Stone said. “I think we’ve been over-analyzing as a group the last little bit. I think if we just relax and play a little more, not freely, but let our instincts take over, I think that’s where we’re at.”
Stone scored at 14:48 of the first period for his league-leading 12th point during March. The reigning first star of the week in the NHL, Stone deflected a centering pass from Chandler Stephenson for his third goal in five games. Marchessault made it 2-0 off a rebound 41 seconds later.
The first period was a microcosm for how good the Golden Knights were; they out-attempted St. Louis 21-9 and had four high-danger chances. The top six combined for 14 of those attempts and had two goals.
But much like the prior three games between these teams, no lead is ever safe. And for the Golden Knights, who have had to rally multiple times against the Blues in recent memory, they got the pushback from St. Louis.
O’Reilly scored on a one-timer at 5:14 of the second to cut it to 2-1, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first of the year 3:24 after Nosek scored to make it 3-2.
Zach Sanford and David Perron completed the comeback and took a 4-3 lead by way of two power-play goals, only for Martinez to tie it 47 seconds after Perron’s goal.
This was the fourth consecutive meeting that went to overtime, and the Golden Knights have won three of them. St. Louis won 5-4 in a shootout on Jan. 26 in T-Mobile Arena.
“These are evenly-matched games,” Stone said. “These are the games you want to be a part of.”
The Golden Knights have at least ensured themselves a .500 record on this season-long six-game road trip. They’ll dance with the Blues one more time Saturday before heading back to Las Vegas.
That game will also be at 5 p.m. Plan ahead if it goes into overtime again.
Analysis
Golden Grades: Vegas execution was “trash” in loss to Wild
Dylan Coghlan likely didn’t wake up today thinking he’d be in the same company as Joe Hall and Uli Hiemer.
No shame on you not knowing who those names were, unless you’re a pure hockey historian.
But yes, Coghlan’s name will forever be etched with those two, becoming the first defensemen to score their first three career NHL goals in a single game.
Coghlan did, in fact, have a hat trick, but the Vegas Golden Knights couldn’t muster any more offense out of the 17 other skaters, losing 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
“I wish we could’ve got the win,” Coghlan said. “That would’ve been the icing on the cake.”
Coghlan became the fourth defenseman at the turn of the century to record a hat trick in a loss, the first since Dougie Hamilton in 2018.
This should be the story; how the Golden Knights rallied behind a rookie defenseman’s coming-out game, how he scored three goals against the mighty Kaapo Kahkonen, and how Vegas finally found the back of the net in Xcel Energy Center.
Instead, what was a 1-1 game heading into the third period turned into a nightmare quickly for Vegas. The Wild scored three times in 6:23, including a unicorn-like power-play goal from Kirill Kaprizov 1:18 into the frame, to essentially put the game out of reach.
“Our execution was trash,” said captain Mark Stone.
On to the grades.
FORWARDS: D-
It’s hard to score on hot goalies. The Golden Knights know that all too well, i.e. Thatcher Demko and Anton Khudobin. But combine not making life tough on Kaapo Kahkonen and not generating enough in the tougher areas, the forwards were tip-toe quiet on Wednesday.
Kahkonen won his eighth consecutive start with a 24-save effort, and the forwards didn’t get enough going in the blue paint. Lines 1-3 each registered a positive Corsi, but were hammered in expected goals. The fourth line in particular (2-9 Corsi, 0.42 expected goals against) was horrendous.
William Carrier was a healthy scratch, and it wouldn’t shock me if the rest of the line is shuffled going forward to find a combination that works.
“We didn’t break the puck out well, we didn’t transition the puck well,” Stone said. “We didn’t make proper plays in the o-zone, we just didn’t get any sustained zone time.”
Not even the return of Stone, who sat out Monday’s game, could ignite the offense. The top line of Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Max Pacioretty combined for four shots on goal; three of them from Pacioretty.
It was a combination of Vegas struggling in a barn they don’t play well at, and Vegas running into a hot goalie. But the Golden Knights, for two games, struggled to get in the dirty areas. With a rugged St. Louis team on the horizon, they can’t put another map like this together.
DEFENSEMEN: C
If this was a Dylan Coghlan category, it’d be an A+. Not on this night.
FIrst thing’s first: It was a solid return for Brayden McNabb. The defenseman had two shots in 17:08 and played a sound game. He also delivered bone-crushing hits like this one to ensure the world he is alive and well.
McNabb was paired with Coghlan and, I thought, played his best game of the season. The second-pair role suited him well, and the mistakes were minimal in his first game in over a month.
Now to the bad stuff: The Golden Knights had eight giveaways, with the defense credited with four. Shea Theodore committed an egregious one 19 seconds in that set the stage for Joel Eriksson Ek’s first of two goals. Alec Martinez also had a horrible turnover behind the net that nearly led to another Minnesota goal.
While the Golden Knights’ offense had trouble getting into the blue paint, the Wild made life tough for Marc-Andre Fleury. Minnesota finished the night with 3.64 expected goals in all situations with 2.71 expected at 5-on-5.
Vegas has been without Alex Pietrangelo the past two games, and will be in the foreseeable future. A lot of pressure is about to be heaped on Theodore to play much better than he was on Wednesday.
GOALTENDING: B+
Fleury did all he could, yet again, to keep Vegas in it. The dam was breaking at some point, and it happened to be the third period.
It’s a classic case of “you almost can’t blame the goalie for everything.” The first goal was due to the Theodore turnover. Nothing Fleury could have done there.
The second goal is weird because it came on the power play, a historically bad Minnesota power play, but it was Kirill Kaprizov doing Kaprizov things with the backhand.
Even the third goal, Eriksson Ek’s second, where he covered the five-hole to protect the puck and it was poked through, could be constituted as not his fault. It’d be understood if it was perceived that way.
The final goal, from Carson Soucy, generated off a fourth-line turnover. Enough said there.
Fleury was pulled midway through the third period for rest purposes. Logan Thompson made his NHL debut and stopped both shots he faced. Thompson is likely to get his first NHL start this weekend, and we’ll see if he can live up to the billing of being the top goalie prospect in Vegas at this moment.
It’s hard to blame the goaltending when Fleury’s been consistent, even in losing efforts. These weren’t soft goals getting by him, and that’s rarely been a case this season. Because of that, this loss isn’t pinned on him.
With Robin Lehner’s return possibly on the horizon, things should get interesting going forward in the crease.
“Still, it’s 1-1 game going in the third period. We still have a chance to win and get points,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “We self-destructed.”