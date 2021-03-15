Tom’s Daily: Off The Record; Cody Glass Opens Up; Who’s Hot; more

Tom’s Daily: VHN+ Off The Record; Cody Glass Opens Up; New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild are on fire; Does the NHL Need NBC?; College Hockey playoffs; more.

VGK

VHN+ is a more in-depth look at not only the Vegas Golden Knights but the entire NHL as well. Each week the National Hockey Now staff bands together to publish Off The Record, an inside look into what’s going on around the NHL. (OTR – VegasHockeyNow)

Cody Glass recently appeared on the Golden Edge podcast to talk about roommates, the Marvel Universe and more. (Las Vegas Review Journal)

NHL

The New York Islanders are the NHL’s hottest team, winning its ninth straight game this weekend (NYIHockeyNow) and really moving up the power rankings. Can we still consider them under the radar, ESPN?

Minnesota has now won four in a row as well, nipping at the heels of the Vegas Golden Knights. The team has an air of confidence summed up by Nick Bonino: “there’s just a belief we can win.” (Hockey Wilderness)

The Carolina Hurricanes join the New York Islanders in climbing the power rankings over at Yahoo! (Yahoo! Sports)

Hockeyverse

The NHL has gone big on its rights deal with ESPN, but it appears there will be a secondary partner. It would seem likely they keep NBC as that partner. Here’s a piece from NBC property CNBC talking about the NHL needing to stay with NBC. Go figure. (CNBC)

The college hockey playoffs are in full swing, and this is a good weekend wrap. (USCHO)