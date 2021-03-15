Tom’s Daily: Off The Record; Cody Glass Opens Up; Who’s Hot; more

Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: VHN+ Off The Record; Cody Glass Opens Up; New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild are on fire; Does the NHL Need NBC?; College Hockey playoffs; more.
VHN+ is a more in-depth look at not only the Vegas Golden Knights but the entire NHL as well. Each week the National Hockey Now staff bands together to publish Off The Record, an inside look into what’s going on around the NHL. (OTR – VegasHockeyNow)
Cody Glass recently appeared on the Golden Edge podcast to talk about roommates, the Marvel Universe and more. (Las Vegas Review Journal)
The New York Islanders are the NHL’s hottest team, winning its ninth straight game this weekend (NYIHockeyNow) and really moving up the power rankings. Can we still consider them under the radar, ESPN?
Minnesota has now won four in a row as well, nipping at the heels of the Vegas Golden Knights. The team has an air of confidence summed up by Nick Bonino: “there’s just a belief we can win.” (Hockey Wilderness)
The Carolina Hurricanes join the New York Islanders in climbing the power rankings over at Yahoo! (Yahoo! Sports)
The NHL has gone big on its rights deal with ESPN, but it appears there will be a secondary partner. It would seem likely they keep NBC as that partner. Here’s a piece from NBC property CNBC talking about the NHL needing to stay with NBC. Go figure. (CNBC)
The college hockey playoffs are in full swing, and this is a good weekend wrap. (USCHO)
Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights number one netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed in COVID-19 protocols; More fans will be allowed at T-Mobile Arena for VGK games; Winners and losers in NHL’s ESPN deal; more
It goes without saying this is not good for the Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. (VegasHockeyNow)
After a few games operating at 15% capacity, the Vegas Golden Knights have been approved to up fan capacity to 20% at upcoming games at T-Mobile Arena. (VegasHockeyNow)
Sportsnet released its NHL power rankings for this week. (Sportsnet)
The NHL says it plans on starting next season on time and in full. (NHL.com)
What’s going to happen with the US/Canada border come the NHL playoffs? A decision has to be made soon. (The Oakland Press)
Awful Announcing breaks down the winners and losers of the ESPN – NHL marriage. (Awful Announcing)
Here’s an interesting look back at the NHL’s shutdown for the pandemic one year ago. (ESPN)
Tom’s Daily: Dylan Coghlan scores his first three NHL goals against the Wild in 4-3 loss; Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future”; Vegas Golden Knights inspire a new tasty treat; NHL back on ESPN with new TV deal; more.
Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future” after being evaluated for an upper body injury Wednesday. (VegasHockeyNow)
Dylan Coghlan is only the third defenseman in NHL history to score his first three NHL goals in the same game. Unfortunately, it comes in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. (VegasHockeyNow)
The Golden Grades from our own Danny Webster aren’t quite so shiny today. (VegasHockeyNow)
Well, twist my arm. The Vegas Golden Knights have inspired the new Pucks Cookies & Treats, coming this spring to Henderson. (Vegas Eater)
We broke it down here, but here’s ESPN’s official release on its deal with the NHL for broadcast rights. (ESPN)
Artemi Panarin has rejoined the New York Rangers for practice in the wake of allegations of abuse coming out of Russia against the former KHL star. (NHL.com)
Congratulations to Barry Trotz, who just coached in his 1,700th NHL game. (NHL.com)
A Miracle on Ice statue has been planned to honor the 1980 USA hockey team. (Fox News)
Here’s some help sorting out the NCAA men’s hockey tournament from USCHO. (USCHO.com)
COVID-19 halts AHL game between the Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. (All About The Jersey)
Tom’s Daily: Golden Grades for the Vegas Golden Knights; Trade Talks Heating Up; Sabres Still Sinking; Wilson Won’t Appeal; more.
The Vegas Golden Knights have won six in a row after completing a sweep of the two-game series against the San Jose Sharks to start the current six-game road trip. Our own Danny Webster hands out his Golden Grades for the team. (VegasHockeyNow)
Vegas Golden Knights Name Charles “Chip” Seigel III Chief Legal Officer. Seigel will oversee and advise on all legal affairs of the organization and affiliated enterprises. (NHL.com)
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson says he won’t appeal his suspension, and Alex Ovechkin calls the ban “a joke”. Brandon Carlo is not laughing. (Sportsnet)
As the Buffalo Sabres continue to go down, the questions swirl. Will they trade Jack Eichel? Will Taylor Hall stay? Sources quoted by NJ.com say Hall is not going to remain in Buffalo. (NJ.com)
Some NHL players have managed to receive COVID-19 vaccines. (Sportsnet)
The NWHL has announced it will complete its playoffs after all. (TSN)
Former Colorado Avalanche voice Mike Haynes and I talked about this on our Sunday night Talking Puck TV show, but in case you haven’t seen it former New York Ranger Barry Beck teed off on the Rangers and the NHL. Beck called them cowards in the wake of the death of Mark Pavelich, who passed away in a mental health facility. Beck even went so far as to lay the responsibility for Pavelich’s condition and death at the feet of the league. A must-read. (New York Post)