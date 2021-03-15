Golden Knights Gameday
Fleury Bites Sharks for 15th Win, Golden Knights Beat Sharks 2-1
Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 15th win of the season with 23 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights posted a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Monday night.
Max Pacioretty opened the scoring with a power play goal at 8:35 of the first period, and Mark Stone recorded the eventual game-winning goal just 1:02 into the third period.
San Jose managed to make it interesting when Timo Meier scored at 14:29 but even with a late six-on-four advantage, the Sharks could not tie the game.
Fleury made several key saves including a third period poke check on Evander Kane that almost launched the puck into orbit.
poke checks > Facebook pokes pic.twitter.com/az5xqP6WRO
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 16, 2021
The same two teams go right back at it on St. Patrick’s Day at T-Mobile Arena.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- Once again, the Mark Stone – Max Pacioretty connection is on fire. Tonight, Cody Glass saw time at center between the dynamic duo. If you remember back to training camp, there was speculation that with a good camp Glass might start the season on this line. Instead Chandler Stephenson ended up in that role and has excelled. Tonight with Stephenson out of the lineup Glass slotted in on the top unit.
- Also getting a chance to make his way into the lineup was Patrick Brown. Brown went 6-2 (75%) in the faceoff circle, threw three hits and recorded two shots in 11:09 of ice time. Not bad numbers and he definitely did enough to merit notice during the game tonight.
- Once again, Fleury was absolutely fantastic. Without Flower, who knows where this Vegas Golden Knights team would find itself? Instead they’re riding a three-game winning streak as we approach the halfway mark of the season.
Golden Knights Gameday
Morning Skate Report: Robin Lehner returns to practice
We may still be a week from seeing Robin Lehner return to game action, but the Vegas Golden Knights’ goalie is getting close.
Lehner took part in the Golden Knights’ morning skate on Monday, his first action with the team since sustaining an upper-body injury over a month ago.
The goalie, however, will not dress for tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks. Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said he wants to reintegrate him back into the group. From then on, Lehner will be considered day-to-day.
Marc-Andre Fleury will make his 16th start in 17 games, with Logan Thompson serving as the backup.
“I think Lenny’s getting very close,” said DeBoer. “He’s going to reintegrate with our group this week … and then it’s going to be important. Over the last 25 games it’s going to be important to get that work-to-rest ratio right for our goalies.”
The good thing for the Golden Knights is they haven’t had to rely on their $12 million goaltending tandem. Fleury has carried the load, going 9-5-0 in 14 of the 15 games Lehner has been out. Vegas has also maintained its first-place advantage in the West Division despite the Minnesota Wild two points behind.
Lehner had been on a conditioning loan with AHL Henderson while the Golden Knights were in the middle of their six-game road trip. Vegas is coming off a 5-1 victory at St. Louis on Saturday that capped off their season-long venture at 4-2-0.
Now, the Golden Knights welcome the Sharks to T-Mobile Arena for the first time this season. Vegas won the first three meetings, all in San Jose. Fleury had a 24-save shutout on March 6, his 65th in the NHL.
“It’s just finding energy,” said defenseman Brayden McNabb. “We’ve been playing a lot of hockey lately. It’s our job. We’ve got to be ready, and these points are important.”
Lehner’s eventual return will be fruitful for the Golden Knights. It’s not even just the rest aspect; Fleury went 4-0-0 to begin the season even when splitting time with Lehner. The Golden Knights committed to Lehner for this kind of season; he’ll need to be better than his surface stats (2.96 GAA, .890 save percentage) were in his first five starts, as the Golden Knights continue their playoff push.
Following the two-game set against San Jose, the Golden Knights play four of their next five on the road; a two-game road trip at Los Angeles, followed by a home second game of a back-to-back against the Blues on Monday. Then comes a two-game trip to Colorado.
If we’re looking for a timetable of Lehner’s in-game return, who knows at this point? I’ve been wrong plenty of times in the past couple of weeks regarding this. I’d say the Colorado road trip is more definitive than we’ve seen to this point.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Cody Glass — Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch — Tomas Nosek — Nicolas Roy
Keegan Kolesar — Patrick Brown — Ryan Reaves
Alec Martinez — Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb — Dylan Coghlan
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Marc-Andre Fleury
Logan Thompson
Stephenson out, Glass in?
It takes all but two seconds to see one drastic change to this lineup.
Chandler Stephenson did not skate in the morning and is a game-time decision, according to DeBoer. With this undisclosed reasoning, there’s a chance Cody Glass could take his place in between Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty.
Glass was a healthy scratch Saturday in St. Louis, more so to get a game off for the 21-year-old center who has nine points in 20 games.
“He’s joining a long list of NHL players who, as young guys, sometimes had to take a step back to take two steps forward,” DeBoer said. “I would hope he would take out of it that this is normal, what guys like [Connor] McDavid and those types of players do at young ages is the exception, not the rule.”
If Glass is going to excel, it’ll be with Vegas’ top two offensive players. Glass likely won’t bring the speed that Stephenson has to that line, but his playmaking and IQ as a center can do wonders for Stone and Pacioretty, who have been on a tear in March.
Stone is on a personal six-game point streak (five goals, four assists) in turn to a league-high 14 points in March, whereas Pacioretty has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last eight games.
Glass had primarily skated on the third line with Alex Tuch and a revolving door of players on the right side.
How to watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: AT&T SportsNet, NHL.TV
Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM
Analysis
Golden Knights penalty kill shines in win over Blues
No one was happy on the Vegas Golden Knights’ penalty kill after giving up two goals on Friday.
The PK responded in kind with maybe its best performance of the year.
The Golden Knights killed all four St. Louis Blues power plays, including a 5-on-3 for 53 seconds in the third period, keying a 5-1 victory at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
“I think we take a lot of pride in our penalty kill,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “When we looked at it yesterday, I don’t think anyone was happy with our effort or execution on it. We reset overnight and coaches did a good job identifying some things we wanted to clean up.”
On Friday, it was the Golden Knights’ power play that was the difference. Reilly Smith scored a 4-on-3 goal in overtime to give Vegas a 5-4 win for its first ever triumph in St. Louis.
Twenty-four hours later, it was one of the league’s top penalty-killing units getting the shine.
The Golden Knights had just taken a 3-1 lead at 7:25 of the third on Max Pacioretty’s team-leading 13th goal. Fifty-eight seconds later, Patrick Brown was called for high-sticking. Chandler Stephenson committed a hooking penalty 1:03 later.
St. Louis came into Saturday scoring at least once on the man advantage and were operating at a 50 percent clip (9-for-18).
“Our penalty kill gave up two last night, and we’re not used to that,” said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.
Given the fact no game between the Golden Knights and Blues has ever understood normalcy, this seemed like the perfect time for the hockey gods to work their evil magic. It was a 1-0 game after two periods, and live totals at MGM books were taking over 3.5 goals at +167.
Pacioretty’s goal made it 3-1 and pushed the over to -224. Surely, that would’ve been work of the Blues coming back and forcing overtime, rather than the Golden Knights pulling away.
Instead, the Golden Knights saw seven attempts during that stretch of 1:57 with Brown and Stephenson in the box. Five of them were on target at Marc-Andre Fleury, and he turned each of them away.
Fleury made 34 saves in his 15th start in the past 16 games and won his 480th game, moving four behind Ed Belfour for fourth place all-time.
“They have good shooters on both sides. They get off quick one-timers,” Fleury said. “Sometimes you know what they’re going to do, but it still comes fast.”
That notwithstanding, all five Blues shots that were turned away by Fleury came from former teammate David Perron, who had his eight-game point streak snapped. Perron continued to set up shop from the left circle, but Fleury turned him away each time.
“I think a big key from that kill, too, was our guys in front were defending, blocking shots,” Fleury said. “They helped me out a lot in front of the net.”
The Golden Knights put it away 1:19 later with Stone’s second goal of the period to make it 4-1. After scoring three goals in two games at Minnesota earlier this week, Vegas responded with 10 in two games against the team right on their heels in the West Division.
“We knew what we had to do,” Stone said on the kill. “They have a good power play. You can do all you want to keep them to the outside, but they’re going to make their plays.”
Vegas’ penalty kill is now fifth-best in the league at 85.3 percent, which has shown to carry on the road when needed. The Golden Knights finished 4-2-0 on their season-long six-game road trip. They return home for a two-game set Monday against the San Jose Sharks.
This was the most important game of the season for Vegas, given the situation. It’s the final game of the trip, Fleury goes back-to-back, and the Knights respond in kind after escaping with two points Friday.
The Blues are a banged-up mess missing a lot of key guys. They’re still a solid team and will be formidable come playoff time, should the Golden Knights see them again.
“I thought the guys tonight really got it back where it’s been all year,” DeBoer said, “which is a weapon for us and the ability to take away momentum for the other team.”
Golden Knights Gameday
Mark Stone Scores Twice In Golden Knights 5-1 Win
Mark Stone scored twice to pace the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 win in St. Louis against the Blues Saturday night.
With the win Vegas wraps its season-long six-game road trip with a 4-2-0 record.
The Golden Knights also received goals from Shea Theodore, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch. Sammy Blais scored the lone goal for the Blues.
Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 14th win of the year, moving him into a tie for second in the league with Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer.
Vegas will now return home in preparation for a two-game set with the San Jose Sharks that begins Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Tom’s Takeaways
- The game marked the first time ever the Vegas Golden Knights have defeated the St. Louis Blues in regulation.
- Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch both scored, once again tying them for the team lead in goals with 13.
- Jonathan Marchessault recorded his 200th point with the Golden Knights by assisting on Shea Theodore’s opening goal.
- For Theodore, it was his first goal since January 22 at Arizona, a stretch of 16 games.
- The line of Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Max Pacioretty was a force, especially in the third period. They were able to score off the rush, establish zone time and cycle the puck, plus grind out a few goals as well. When this line is going it’s incredibly hard to beat the VGK.
- Marc-Andre Fleury started again for the Golden Knights and looked good in stopping 33-of-34 shots for the victory.