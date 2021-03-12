Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Beat Blues in OT 5-4; Smith GWG
Reilly Smith scored the overtime game winner for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-4 win on Friday to cap a wild back-and-forth game with the St. Louis Blues.
Smith’s one-timer from the right wing faceoff dot beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington on the glove side while the Golden Knights were on a rare overtime power play.
St. Louis battled back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits, taking a 4-3 lead on David Perron’s power play goal at 10:40 of the third period.
Just 47 seconds later Alec Martinez knotted the game back up for Vegas and the two teams were destined for overtime.
Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Tomas Nosek also scored for the VGK.
Marc-Andre Fleury took the win with 19 saves while Binnington took the overtime loss with 34 saves.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- While Vegas’ power play provided the OT game winner, the unit didn’t show much during the game itself. Movement off the puck is still sparse for the Golden Knights when they’re not on the rush, and the standing around is easy to defend for the opposition. For the power play to improve, this will have to change.
- St. Louis still has not lost to the Golden Knights in regulation since Vegas entered the league, and tonight is the first time the Blues didn’t win the game on home ice (4-1).
- The Blues have scored a power play goal in six consecutive games after notching two Friday night.
- Before one of St. Louis’ third period power play goals, the Blues had as many as eight players on the ice during a change. The transgression went uncalled and St. Louis scored a short time later.
- Vegas still needs to play a full 60 minutes against top opponents like the Blues, and they didn’t do so again tonight. If ever they figure out a way to do that it will be something to see, but they just aren’t there right now.
- St. Louis now has points in seven straight games.
Analysis
“Stressed” Golden Knights power play strikes in OT against Blues
The Vegas Golden Knights found the perfect recipe for their struggling power play: get a 4-on-3 in overtime.
Reilly Smith’s power-play goal 2:38 into the extra frame ended a near-six-game stretch without a goal on the man advantage, and gave the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues, their first in St. Louis.
“We needed one,” said coach Pete DeBoer.
The Golden Knights went five games without a power-play goal, and were well on their way to a sixth before Smith’s winner. Blues defenseman Torey Krug was called for tripping Smith in the neutral zone 58 seconds into overtime to give Vegas another chance.
With 20 seconds remaining on the power play, Smith scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Jonathan Marchessault.
“Really nice to be able to help the team,” Smith said. “Sometimes the best thing you can do is put the puck on net and score an ugly one. I think that’s what we’re going to have to start doing more.”
The Golden Knights were 0-for-16 on the man advantage before Smith’s goal. Vegas didn’t have a shot on its first power play at 7:56 of the first period. What made it worse was St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly, one of the Blues’ best penalty killers, was called for tripping.
“The longer the streak goes when you’re not scoring, you lose a little bit of that mojo,” DeBoer said.
Vegas had four shots combined in their ensuing two power plays. Meanwhile, Smith’s game-winner was the fourth shot of that 4-on-3.
It’s much different playing 5-on-4 as to 4-on-3, but that’s a goal that could likely jumpstart a group that should be much better in that department.
The Golden Knights’ power play is in the bottom fourth of the league at 17.3 percent. The talent on that unit has the capability of being, at worst, a top-10 power play.
“We’re just stressed out there when we get out there,” said Vegas captain Mark Stone. “I think guys are thinking a little too much, panicking a little too much with the puck.”
DeBoer shook up the second unit by having Dylan Coghlan in place of Alec Martinez. Coghlan, coming off the first hat trick of his career on Wednesday, had an assist on Tomas Nosek’s goal in the second period. Moreover, Coghlan played 2:06 of his 15:23 on the man advantage.
That’ll change when Alex Pietrangelo returns from his hand injury, whenever that may be.
“We have great players who can make a great power play. We just have to relax and chill a bit,” Stone said. “I think we’ve been over-analyzing as a group the last little bit. I think if we just relax and play a little more, not freely, but let our instincts take over, I think that’s where we’re at.”
Stone scored at 14:48 of the first period for his league-leading 12th point during March. The reigning first star of the week in the NHL, Stone deflected a centering pass from Chandler Stephenson for his third goal in five games. Marchessault made it 2-0 off a rebound 41 seconds later.
The first period was a microcosm for how good the Golden Knights were; they out-attempted St. Louis 21-9 and had four high-danger chances. The top six combined for 14 of those attempts and had two goals.
But much like the prior three games between these teams, no lead is ever safe. And for the Golden Knights, who have had to rally multiple times against the Blues in recent memory, they got the pushback from St. Louis.
St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly scored on a one-timer at 5:14 of the second to cut it to 2-1, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first of the year 3:24 after Nosek scored to make it 3-2.
Zach Sanford and David Perron completed the comeback and took a 4-3 lead by way of two power-play goals, only for Martinez to tie it 47 seconds after Perron’s goal.
This was the fourth consecutive meeting that went to overtime, and the Golden Knights have won three of them. St. Louis won 5-4 in a shootout on Jan. 26 in T-Mobile Arena.
“These are evenly-matched games,” Stone said. “These are the games you want to be a part of.”
The Golden Knights have at least ensured themselves a .500 record on this season-long six-game road trip. They’ll dance with the Blues one more time Saturday before heading back to Las Vegas.
That game will also be at 5 p.m. Plan ahead if it goes into overtime again.
Marc-Andre Fleury removed from COVID protocol, will start vs. Blues
That was an eventful 24 hours.
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has been removed from the league’s COVID-19 related absences list due to a false positive test from Thursday. Fleury will start on Friday against the St. Louis Blues.
The Golden Knights anticipated entering the back-to-back with St. Louis by going with the youth movement in goal. Logan Thompson was expected to make his first NHL start, with Dylan Ferguson serving as the backup.
However, Fleury will now make his 14th start in 15 games. Fleury is 8-5-0 in his last 13 starts with a 1.88 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. He allowed four goals on Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, his second consecutive loss, but hardly due to fault of his own.
This is a perfect example of the times we live in, not knowing what could happen a day from now. Less than 12 hours ago, we were discussing the possibility of rookies being thrown into the fray for a first-place hockey team.
Now, the surefire Vezina Trophy candidate is back in his crease. On the one year anniversary of the hockey world shutting down due to COVID, you can never say this team has been dull in four seasons.
Golden Knights Gameday: VGK Look To Snap Two Game Streak in STL
The Vegas Golden Knights look to snap a two-game losing skid against the St. Louis Blues tonight without Alex Pietrangelo in the lineup.
Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) at St. Louis Blues (14-8-4)
Vegas Golden Knights
Wow. How about that last 24 hours of a roller coaster for the Vegas Golden Knights and its fans? First, Marc-Andre Fleury was placed in the league’s COVI-19 protocols for a positive test. Today (and not a moment too soon) we find out the test was a false positive and Fleury has been removed from the protocols.
The VGK are still missing star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who was injured while blocking a shot last weekend against the Minnesota Wild and has been ruled out “for the foreseeable future”. VGK fans should be thankful for the return of Brayden McNabb to the lineup after being out a month with a broken foot.
With Pietrangelo out and the Golden Knights coming off a series with the Minnesota Wild where they struggled to score goals for five of the six periods, the pressure on the blue line goes squarely on Shea Theodore. Theodore leads the defense with 12 assists and 15 points, and Vegas will need him to generate more than ever both at even strength and a man up. The power play has grown stagnant and hasn’t registered a goal in five games (0-for-13).
Vegas will also need to do a better job cleaning up mistakes in its own zone. Defensive zone turnovers, bad clears and poor breakouts have marred the last two games against the Wild. Even the brilliance of Marc-Andre Fleury couldn’t hide the miscues. Vegas has to band together and simply its game in the D-zone: pucks up the boards and out of the zone, skating the puck up to start the rush without risky passes, and much better awareness of the forechecking forwards.
St. Louis Blues
For the Blues, they’re on a 4-0-2 stretch but are coming off two straight overtime losses to the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Overall this season the Blues have been better than not as evidenced by the team’s record, but consistency hasn’t really been a hallmark.
St. Louis is getting big seasons out of former Vegas Golden Knights forward David Perron (10-18-28), Ryan O’Reilly (8-18-26) and Brayden Schenn (12-11-23). Jordan Kyrou has been a revelation for the Blues with 20 points in 26 games this season after just 12 in his first 44 NHL contests. To top it off, St. Louis finally has Vladimir Tarasenko back in the lineup after battling various shoulder issues for the last two seasons. His last NHL goal came on October 21, 2019 against the Colorado Avalanche, so you know he’s dying to put that first puck in the net as soon as possible.
It will be another tough test for the Vegas Golden Knights who jumped out to a tremendous start on the season but must now maintain that momentum and avoid the team’s first three-game losing skid of the year.
Tom’s Notes:
Vegas Golden Knights
- Four of Vegas’ five losses have come on the road this season. The only “home” loss was actually at Lake Tahoe against the Colorado Avlanche. The VGK have not lost a game at T-Mobile Arena this season.
- Vegas still leads the league in blocked shots at 15.26 per game, with Alec Martinez leading the way with 73 blocks to rank second in the NHL.
- Reilly Smith appeared in his 600th career game on March 10 against Minnesota.
- Pete DeBoer coached his 900th regular-season game on March 10 as well.
St. Louis Blues
- Marco Scandella will play in his 600th career game tonight.
- Sammy Blais could make his 100th NHL appearance tonight.
- The Blues current six-game point streak is a season high.
- St. Louis has never lost to the VGK in regulation, and are 4-0 at home all-time against the Golden Knights.
- St. Louis has a power play goal in five straight games, and since the start of march the Blues PP is operating at a 46.7% clip.