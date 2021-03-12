Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury in COVID protocol; More VGK Fans
Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights number one netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed in COVID-19 protocols; More fans will be allowed at T-Mobile Arena for VGK games; Winners and losers in NHL’s ESPN deal; more
VGK
It goes without saying this is not good for the Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. (VegasHockeyNow)
After a few games operating at 15% capacity, the Vegas Golden Knights have been approved to up fan capacity to 20% at upcoming games at T-Mobile Arena. (VegasHockeyNow)
NHL
Sportsnet released its NHL power rankings for this week. (Sportsnet)
The NHL says it plans on starting next season on time and in full. (NHL.com)
What’s going to happen with the US/Canada border come the NHL playoffs? A decision has to be made soon. (The Oakland Press)
Hockeyverse
Awful Announcing breaks down the winners and losers of the ESPN – NHL marriage. (Awful Announcing)
Here’s an interesting look back at the NHL’s shutdown for the pandemic one year ago. (ESPN)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Coghlan’s Hat Trick; Pietrangelo Out; more
Tom’s Daily: Dylan Coghlan scores his first three NHL goals against the Wild in 4-3 loss; Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future”; Vegas Golden Knights inspire a new tasty treat; NHL back on ESPN with new TV deal; more.
VGK
Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future” after being evaluated for an upper body injury Wednesday. (VegasHockeyNow)
Dylan Coghlan is only the third defenseman in NHL history to score his first three NHL goals in the same game. Unfortunately, it comes in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. (VegasHockeyNow)
The Golden Grades from our own Danny Webster aren’t quite so shiny today. (VegasHockeyNow)
Well, twist my arm. The Vegas Golden Knights have inspired the new Pucks Cookies & Treats, coming this spring to Henderson. (Vegas Eater)
NHL
We broke it down here, but here’s ESPN’s official release on its deal with the NHL for broadcast rights. (ESPN)
Artemi Panarin has rejoined the New York Rangers for practice in the wake of allegations of abuse coming out of Russia against the former KHL star. (NHL.com)
Congratulations to Barry Trotz, who just coached in his 1,700th NHL game. (NHL.com)
Hockeyverse
A Miracle on Ice statue has been planned to honor the 1980 USA hockey team. (Fox News)
Here’s some help sorting out the NCAA men’s hockey tournament from USCHO. (USCHO.com)
COVID-19 halts AHL game between the Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. (All About The Jersey)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: VGK Golden Grades; Trade Talks; more
Tom’s Daily: Golden Grades for the Vegas Golden Knights; Trade Talks Heating Up; Sabres Still Sinking; Wilson Won’t Appeal; more.
VGK
The Vegas Golden Knights have won six in a row after completing a sweep of the two-game series against the San Jose Sharks to start the current six-game road trip. Our own Danny Webster hands out his Golden Grades for the team. (VegasHockeyNow)
Vegas Golden Knights Name Charles “Chip” Seigel III Chief Legal Officer. Seigel will oversee and advise on all legal affairs of the organization and affiliated enterprises. (NHL.com)
NHL
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson says he won’t appeal his suspension, and Alex Ovechkin calls the ban “a joke”. Brandon Carlo is not laughing. (Sportsnet)
As the Buffalo Sabres continue to go down, the questions swirl. Will they trade Jack Eichel? Will Taylor Hall stay? Sources quoted by NJ.com say Hall is not going to remain in Buffalo. (NJ.com)
Some NHL players have managed to receive COVID-19 vaccines. (Sportsnet)
Hockeyverse
The NWHL has announced it will complete its playoffs after all. (TSN)
Former Colorado Avalanche voice Mike Haynes and I talked about this on our Sunday night Talking Puck TV show, but in case you haven’t seen it former New York Ranger Barry Beck teed off on the Rangers and the NHL. Beck called them cowards in the wake of the death of Mark Pavelich, who passed away in a mental health facility. Beck even went so far as to lay the responsibility for Pavelich’s condition and death at the feet of the league. A must-read. (New York Post)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: VGK vs. SJ; Max Pacioretty is Clutch; Wilson Hearing; more
Tom’s Daily: Back-to-back for the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks; Breaking down how clutch Max Pacioretty actually is; Washington Capitals Tom Wilson offered in-person hearing for hit; Darryl Sutter takes over Calgary Flames with three-year deal; Walter Gretzky and Mark Pavelich pass; more
VGK
When it comes to making big plays at key times for the Vegas Golden Knights, it seems Max Pacioretty has risen to the occasion quite a bit. VHN’s Danny Webster breaks it down for us. (VegasHockeyNow)
The Golden Knights go right back at the Sharks in San Jose for game two of a six-game road trip. As if right on cue, Oscar Dansk started and won last night’s OT thriller after we called for the VGK to utilize the goaltending depth and give workhorse Marc-Andre Fleury a break. (VegasHockeyNow)
In case you missed anything here are last night’s extended highlights from that 5-4 win over the Sharks. (Youtube/NHL)
NHL
Tom Wilson is at it again. The Washington Capitals forward has been offered an in-person hearing for a hit that put Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the hospital. Whether you follow me here or know me from my Talking Puck TV and podcast, you know I’m ALWAYS arguing in favor of player safety and heavier punishments for predatory hits. Until suspensions and fines hit levels that actually affect players in a major way, it won’t stop. It’s that simple. I don’t blame the Bruins for being pissed off at all. But unfortunately, this won’t be the last time we talk about a hit like this, from Wilson or anyone else.
The Calgary Flames are also at it again. The team fired head coach Geoff Ward slightly more than 20 games into his first full season behind the bench, replacing him with the Stanley Cup pedigree of Darryl Sutter. Sutter signed a three-year deal and should be behind the bench by this Thursday after quarantine. He’s already set the bar high for the sputtering Flames. (Sportsnet)
It continues to spiral downward for the Nashville Predators. Forward Matt Duchene is on the shelf 3-5 weeks with the dreaded “Lower Body Injury”. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
The hockey world mourns the passing of a truly good person in Walter Gretzky. (TSN)
Another death to mourn today as Miracle on Ice Team USA member Mark Pavelich passes away at age 63. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)