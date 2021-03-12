Tom’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury in COVID protocol; More VGK Fans

Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights number one netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed in COVID-19 protocols; More fans will be allowed at T-Mobile Arena for VGK games; Winners and losers in NHL’s ESPN deal; more

VGK

It goes without saying this is not good for the Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. (VegasHockeyNow)

After a few games operating at 15% capacity, the Vegas Golden Knights have been approved to up fan capacity to 20% at upcoming games at T-Mobile Arena. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

Sportsnet released its NHL power rankings for this week. (Sportsnet)

The NHL says it plans on starting next season on time and in full. (NHL.com)

What’s going to happen with the US/Canada border come the NHL playoffs? A decision has to be made soon. (The Oakland Press)

Hockeyverse

Awful Announcing breaks down the winners and losers of the ESPN – NHL marriage. (Awful Announcing)

Here’s an interesting look back at the NHL’s shutdown for the pandemic one year ago. (ESPN)