Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Coghlan’s Hat Trick; Pietrangelo Out; more
Tom’s Daily: Dylan Coghlan scores his first three NHL goals against the Wild in 4-3 loss; Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future”; Vegas Golden Knights inspire a new tasty treat; NHL back on ESPN with new TV deal; more.
VGK
Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future” after being evaluated for an upper body injury Wednesday. (VegasHockeyNow)
Dylan Coghlan is only the third defenseman in NHL history to score his first three NHL goals in the same game. Unfortunately, it comes in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. (VegasHockeyNow)
The Golden Grades from our own Danny Webster aren’t quite so shiny today. (VegasHockeyNow)
Well, twist my arm. The Vegas Golden Knights have inspired the new Pucks Cookies & Treats, coming this spring to Henderson. (Vegas Eater)
NHL
We broke it down here, but here’s ESPN’s official release on its deal with the NHL for broadcast rights. (ESPN)
Artemi Panarin has rejoined the New York Rangers for practice in the wake of allegations of abuse coming out of Russia against the former KHL star. (NHL.com)
Congratulations to Barry Trotz, who just coached in his 1,700th NHL game. (NHL.com)
Hockeyverse
A Miracle on Ice statue has been planned to honor the 1980 USA hockey team. (Fox News)
Here’s some help sorting out the NCAA men’s hockey tournament from USCHO. (USCHO.com)
COVID-19 halts AHL game between the Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. (All About The Jersey)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: VGK Golden Grades; Trade Talks; more
Tom’s Daily: Golden Grades for the Vegas Golden Knights; Trade Talks Heating Up; Sabres Still Sinking; Wilson Won’t Appeal; more.
VGK
The Vegas Golden Knights have won six in a row after completing a sweep of the two-game series against the San Jose Sharks to start the current six-game road trip. Our own Danny Webster hands out his Golden Grades for the team. (VegasHockeyNow)
Vegas Golden Knights Name Charles “Chip” Seigel III Chief Legal Officer. Seigel will oversee and advise on all legal affairs of the organization and affiliated enterprises. (NHL.com)
NHL
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson says he won’t appeal his suspension, and Alex Ovechkin calls the ban “a joke”. Brandon Carlo is not laughing. (Sportsnet)
As the Buffalo Sabres continue to go down, the questions swirl. Will they trade Jack Eichel? Will Taylor Hall stay? Sources quoted by NJ.com say Hall is not going to remain in Buffalo. (NJ.com)
Some NHL players have managed to receive COVID-19 vaccines. (Sportsnet)
Hockeyverse
The NWHL has announced it will complete its playoffs after all. (TSN)
Former Colorado Avalanche voice Mike Haynes and I talked about this on our Sunday night Talking Puck TV show, but in case you haven’t seen it former New York Ranger Barry Beck teed off on the Rangers and the NHL. Beck called them cowards in the wake of the death of Mark Pavelich, who passed away in a mental health facility. Beck even went so far as to lay the responsibility for Pavelich’s condition and death at the feet of the league. A must-read. (New York Post)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: VGK vs. SJ; Max Pacioretty is Clutch; Wilson Hearing; more
Tom’s Daily: Back-to-back for the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks; Breaking down how clutch Max Pacioretty actually is; Washington Capitals Tom Wilson offered in-person hearing for hit; Darryl Sutter takes over Calgary Flames with three-year deal; Walter Gretzky and Mark Pavelich pass; more
VGK
When it comes to making big plays at key times for the Vegas Golden Knights, it seems Max Pacioretty has risen to the occasion quite a bit. VHN’s Danny Webster breaks it down for us. (VegasHockeyNow)
The Golden Knights go right back at the Sharks in San Jose for game two of a six-game road trip. As if right on cue, Oscar Dansk started and won last night’s OT thriller after we called for the VGK to utilize the goaltending depth and give workhorse Marc-Andre Fleury a break. (VegasHockeyNow)
In case you missed anything here are last night’s extended highlights from that 5-4 win over the Sharks. (Youtube/NHL)
NHL
Tom Wilson is at it again. The Washington Capitals forward has been offered an in-person hearing for a hit that put Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the hospital. Whether you follow me here or know me from my Talking Puck TV and podcast, you know I’m ALWAYS arguing in favor of player safety and heavier punishments for predatory hits. Until suspensions and fines hit levels that actually affect players in a major way, it won’t stop. It’s that simple. I don’t blame the Bruins for being pissed off at all. But unfortunately, this won’t be the last time we talk about a hit like this, from Wilson or anyone else.
The Calgary Flames are also at it again. The team fired head coach Geoff Ward slightly more than 20 games into his first full season behind the bench, replacing him with the Stanley Cup pedigree of Darryl Sutter. Sutter signed a three-year deal and should be behind the bench by this Thursday after quarantine. He’s already set the bar high for the sputtering Flames. (Sportsnet)
It continues to spiral downward for the Nashville Predators. Forward Matt Duchene is on the shelf 3-5 weeks with the dreaded “Lower Body Injury”. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
The hockey world mourns the passing of a truly good person in Walter Gretzky. (TSN)
Another death to mourn today as Miracle on Ice Team USA member Mark Pavelich passes away at age 63. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Vegas Heating Up; Fleury Amazes Again; more
Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights are heating up again; Marc-Andre Fleury looks fantastic; Grading the Golden Knights; Oilers offense disappears; Avalanche fans holding their breath as MacKinnon knocked out of game vs. San Jose Sharks; Alex Ovechkin goes spear fishing and pays for it; more
VGK
Here are our Golden Grades from last night’s 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild, and it’s hard not to keep bringing up the play of Marc-Andre Fleury. (VegasHockeyNow)
In case you missed any of the highlights from yesterday’s game, here they are. (NHL.com)
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fans are still anxious after Nathan MacKinnon was knocked out of last night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but it could be ok. (ColoradoHockeyNow)
Alex Ovechkin delivered a shot straight to the groin of Boston Bruins agitator Trent Frederic last night, and the league dropped the hammer to the fullest extent of the law. Well, monetarily. You didn’t think they’d suspend him did you? (BostonHockeyNow)
Sasha Barkov continues to be a quiet yet major force with the Florida Panthers, celebrating his 500th NHL game with a franchise on the rise. (FloridaHockeyNow)
The Toronto Maple Leafs just swept the Edmonton Oilers and the Oilers didn’t look good at all. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts, one of my weekly must-reads. (Sportsnet)
TSN’s Frank Seravalli opines that Canada’s slow vaccine rollout could affect the NHL’s bottom line next season. (TSN)