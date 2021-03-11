Tom’s Daily: Coghlan’s Hat Trick; Pietrangelo Out; more

Tom’s Daily: Dylan Coghlan scores his first three NHL goals against the Wild in 4-3 loss; Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future”; Vegas Golden Knights inspire a new tasty treat; NHL back on ESPN with new TV deal; more.

VGK

Alex Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future” after being evaluated for an upper body injury Wednesday. (VegasHockeyNow)

Dylan Coghlan is only the third defenseman in NHL history to score his first three NHL goals in the same game. Unfortunately, it comes in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. (VegasHockeyNow)

The Golden Grades from our own Danny Webster aren’t quite so shiny today. (VegasHockeyNow)

Well, twist my arm. The Vegas Golden Knights have inspired the new Pucks Cookies & Treats, coming this spring to Henderson. (Vegas Eater)

NHL

We broke it down here, but here’s ESPN’s official release on its deal with the NHL for broadcast rights. (ESPN)

Artemi Panarin has rejoined the New York Rangers for practice in the wake of allegations of abuse coming out of Russia against the former KHL star. (NHL.com)

Congratulations to Barry Trotz, who just coached in his 1,700th NHL game. (NHL.com)

Hockeyverse

A Miracle on Ice statue has been planned to honor the 1980 USA hockey team. (Fox News)

Here’s some help sorting out the NCAA men’s hockey tournament from USCHO. (USCHO.com)

COVID-19 halts AHL game between the Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. (All About The Jersey)