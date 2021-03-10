Golden Knights Gameday
Coghlan gets hat trick, Golden Knights still lose to Wild
Vegas Golden Knights rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored the first three goals of his NHL career, but it wasn’t enough offense as the Minnesota Wild took a 4-3 win and both halves of the two-game series.
Minnesota dominated most of the game, establishing a 4-1 lead halfway through the third period. At that point, Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer elected to remove Marc-Andre Fleury and insert Logan Thompson for his first NHL action.
After the goalie switch, Vegas finally woke up offensively. Coghlan scored his second and third goals of the game in the final six minutes of the game but even with the extra attacker late Vegas couldn’t find the equalizer.
For the most part it was that kind of night for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault had a golden opportunity off to the left of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen in the third period but shot the puck back into the goaltender. Likewise Alex Tuch had an open net late in the game but couldn’t find the handle in front of the Wild net and his effort missed the cage.
Vegas will now head to St. Louis for a pair against the Blues to round out the current six-game road swing.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- The game wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Minnesota was by far the better team for most of the contest and deserved the win. Once again, Vegas played maybe 15 or 20 minutes of hockey but this time they couldn’t quite complete the comeback. The Golden Knights are talented enough to get away with it once in a while, but this team really needs to start putting forth consistent, 60-minute efforts.
- That said, take nothing away from the Wild. They forechecked and forced turnovers offensively while defending well and thwarting any Vegas attempt to establish zone time and possession. The Wild are going to continue to be a tough out in the Honda West Division, mark my words.
- Marc-Andre Fleury takes the loss, but it’s hard to pin this one on him. Once again he played well, but Vegas gave up several high caliber scoring chances and four of them found the back of the net.
- Logan Thompson’s NHL debut went about as well as he could hope. In 6:15 of game time, Thompson stopped both shots he faced.
- Dylan Coghlan scored the first three goals of his NHL career in the loss, which now ties him with Shea Theodore for the most goals by a defenseman on the team this season.
Analysis
Golden Grades: Vegas execution was “trash” in loss to Wild
Dylan Coghlan likely didn’t wake up today thinking he’d be in the same company as Joe Hall and Uli Hiemer.
No shame on you not knowing who those names were, unless you’re a pure hockey historian.
But yes, Coghlan’s name will forever be etched with those two, becoming the first defensemen to score their first three career NHL goals in a single game.
Coghlan did, in fact, have a hat trick, but the Vegas Golden Knights couldn’t muster any more offense out of the 17 other skaters, losing 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
“I wish we could’ve got the win,” Coghlan said. “That would’ve been the icing on the cake.”
Coghlan became the fourth defenseman at the turn of the century to record a hat trick in a loss, the first since Dougie Hamilton in 2018.
This should be the story; how the Golden Knights rallied behind a rookie defenseman’s coming-out game, how he scored three goals against the mighty Kaapo Kahkonen, and how Vegas finally found the back of the net in Xcel Energy Center.
Instead, what was a 1-1 game heading into the third period turned into a nightmare quickly for Vegas. The Wild scored three times in 6:23, including a unicorn-like power-play goal from Kirill Kaprizov 1:18 into the frame, to essentially put the game out of reach.
“Our execution was trash,” said captain Mark Stone.
On to the grades.
FORWARDS: D-
It’s hard to score on hot goalies. The Golden Knights know that all too well, i.e. Thatcher Demko and Anton Khudobin. But combine not making life tough on Kaapo Kahkonen and not generating enough in the tougher areas, the forwards were tip-toe quiet on Wednesday.
Kahkonen won his eighth consecutive start with a 24-save effort, and the forwards didn’t get enough going in the blue paint. Lines 1-3 each registered a positive Corsi, but were hammered in expected goals. The fourth line in particular (2-9 Corsi, 0.42 expected goals against) was horrendous.
William Carrier was a healthy scratch, and it wouldn’t shock me if the rest of the line is shuffled going forward to find a combination that works.
“We didn’t break the puck out well, we didn’t transition the puck well,” Stone said. “We didn’t make proper plays in the o-zone, we just didn’t get any sustained zone time.”
Not even the return of Stone, who sat out Monday’s game, could ignite the offense. The top line of Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Max Pacioretty combined for four shots on goal; three of them from Pacioretty.
It was a combination of Vegas struggling in a barn they don’t play well at, and Vegas running into a hot goalie. But the Golden Knights, for two games, struggled to get in the dirty areas. With a rugged St. Louis team on the horizon, they can’t put another map like this together.
DEFENSEMEN: C
If this was a Dylan Coghlan category, it’d be an A+. Not on this night.
FIrst thing’s first: It was a solid return for Brayden McNabb. The defenseman had two shots in 17:08 and played a sound game. He also delivered bone-crushing hits like this one to ensure the world he is alive and well.
McNabb was paired with Coghlan and, I thought, played his best game of the season. The second-pair role suited him well, and the mistakes were minimal in his first game in over a month.
Now to the bad stuff: The Golden Knights had eight takeaways, with the defense credited with four. Shea Theodore committed an egregious one 19 seconds in that set the stage for Joel Eriksson Ek’s first of two goals. Alec Martinez also had a horrible turnover behind the net that nearly led to another Minnesota goal.
While the Golden Knights’ offense had trouble getting into the blue paint, the Wild made life tough for Marc-Andre Fleury. Minnesota finished the night with 3.64 expected goals in all situations with 2.71 expected at 5-on-5.
Vegas has been without Alex Pietrangelo the past two games, and will be in the foreseeable future. A lot of pressure is about to be heaped on Theodore to play much better than he was on Wednesday.
GOALTENDING: B+
Fleury did all he could, yet again, to keep Vegas in it. The dam was breaking at some point, and it happened to be the third period.
It’s a classic case of “you almost can’t blame the goalie for everything.” The first goal was due to the Theodore turnover. Nothing Fleury could have done there.
The second goal is weird because it came on the power play, a historically bad Minnesota power play, but it was Kirill Kaprizov doing Kaprizov things with the backhand.
Even the third goal, Eriksson Ek’s second, where he covered the five-hole to protect the puck and it was poked through, could be constituted as not his fault. It’d be understood if it was perceived that way.
The final goal, from Carson Soucy, generated off a fourth-line turnover. Enough said there.
Fleury was pulled midway through the third period for rest purposes. Logan Thompson made his NHL debut and stopped all two shots. Thompson is likely to get his first NHL start this weekend, and we’ll see if he can live up to the billing of being the top goalie prospect in Vegas at this moment.
It’s hard to blame the goaltending when Fleury’s been consistent, even in losing efforts. These weren’t soft goals getting by him, and that’s rarely been a case this season. Because of that, this loss isn’t pinned on him.
With Robin Lehner’s return possibly on the horizon, things should get interesting going forward in the crease.
“Still, it’s 1-1 game going in the third period. We still have a chance to win and get points,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “We self-destructed.”
Golden Knights Gameday
Morning Skate Report: Pietrangelo returning to Vegas for evaluation
The Vegas Golden Knights needed to get through this road trip unscathed, and it appears it took all but two games for that to not happen.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is returning to Las Vegas for further evaluation on his left arm and will likely miss the remainder of this season-long six-game road trip.
“Obviously not a great sign that he returned home for evaluation,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I’m not concerned it’s long, long-term, but he’s out for the foreseeable future.”
Pietrangelo left Saturday’s game at San Jose with nearly two minutes remaining after taking a shot from Sharks forward Evander Kane.
Pietrangelo didn’t play Monday in the 2-0 loss to Minnesota, and it appears he won’t be available for the remainder of this road trip. That includes a return to St. Louis this weekend, where Pietrangelo captained the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.
Vegas is playing St. Louis in a road back-to-back starting Friday.
The Golden Knights were also without captain Mark Stone on Monday when they had their six-game winning streak end. Stone left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return.
So, what now, Vegas? Down your top-pairing defenseman, your captain, there has to be some positive news, right?
Enter Robin Lehner and Brayden McNabb.
The Golden Knights assigned Lehner on a conditioning basis to the Henderson Silver Knights, a good sign he’s nearing his return. The hope was that Lehner would join Vegas at the tail-end of the road trip in St. Louis, but more than likely, a return home game next week against the Sharks seems to be the plan.
“Great stuff,” DeBoer said. “Obviously, we’ve been waiting for him. There’s been multiple positive steps along the way to get to this point, but for him to integrate into a full team practice is a big step to getting him back with us.”
Lehner, who signed a five-year, $25 million extension with Vegas in the offseason, has not played since Feb. 7. Fortunately for the Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury has grabbed the Iron Man label once again and ran with it. He’s 8-4-0 in his past 12 starts and has started all but one of the past 13.
Fleury will face Kaapo Kahkonen for the second straight game. The 6-foot-4 Wild goalie pitched a 26-save shutout on Monday for his first NHL donut.
The Golden Knights allowed only one 5-on-5 goal in that 2-0 loss but couldn’t capitalize on three power-play chances.
“I liked our night defensively,” DeBoer said. “We have to find a way to score.”
Brayden McNabb is also a game-time decision and the anticipation is he could return with Dylan Coghlan being assigned to the taxi squad. Where McNabb lines up, however, is the question with Pietrangelo — his usual defense partner — out. Don’t be shocked if Coghlan is paired with Nick Holden yet again, though.
“When a guy’s out, especially a guy like Petro or Nabber, it’s a big hole in our lineup. Those are two key players,” said defenseman Nicolas Hague. “I think, at the end of the day, it’s a group effort. Everyone steps up and tries to fill that void, and I think overall we’ve done a good job.”
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Chandler Stephenson — Alex Tuch
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Nicolas Roy — Cody Glass — Keegan Kolesar
William Carrier — Tomas Nosek — Ryan Reaves
Alec Martinez — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Nick Holden — Dylan Coghlan
Marc-Andre Fleury
Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights’ woes in Minnesota continue after loss
The Vegas Golden Knights never travel to Saint Paul, Minnesota to face the Minnesota Wild.
They’re en route to Westview, New Jersey.
Reality is distorted once the Golden Knights enter the State of Hockey. Things go well until they realize it was Kahkonen all along.
The Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak ended Monday, 2-0 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Vegas dropped to 1-4-0 all-time in Prince’s home state, but Purple Rain is more of a flood the Golden Knights must trek in that building.
“I thought we had opportunities,” said forward Max Pacioretty. “They played a strong game; I thought we played really well. It’s not always going to be a high-scoring game, especially in our division.”
Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves in his first loss since the Lake Tahoe game against Colorado on Feb. 20. Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin scored for Minnesota.
It’s the second time the Golden Knights were shutout in 2021 (1-0 at home against Anaheim on Feb. 11). Kaapo Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start and made 26 saves for his first NHL shutout.
“They’re a good team, obviously,” Fleury said. “I think tonight, they defended well. They capitalized early in the game and we just couldn’t get back. It was a close game all night long.”
The Golden Knights were already behind the 8-ball being down Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo. Vegas’ captain (lower body) and top-two defenseman (arm) were held out after being declared game-time decisions earlier in the day.
Make no mistake, the Golden Knights being down Stone and Pietrangelo would benefit any team. But it’s a rarefied air at Xcel Energy Center, almost that it has some sort of hex on the Golden Knights that not even Wanda Maximoff can control.
“You’re always going to miss guys like that when they’re not in the lineup,” Pacioretty said. “It’s no excuse.”
Fiala scored at 10:51 of the first off a turnover from Keegan Kolesar. Fiala had a 2-on-1 with Nick Holden trailing and beat Fleury with the snapshot.
The Golden Knights have yet to score a goal in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild, thanks to Fiala’s goal, lead 6-0 in that department.
You have to go back to Oct. 6, 2018, to find the last Golden Knights goal scored in the state of Minnesota; it was Pacioretty’s first Vegas goal after the Montreal trade. Of course, Vegas was shutout 4-0 on Feb. 11 of last year.
Minnesota has outscored Vegas 16-6 in Saint Paul.
Opportunities were there for the Golden Knights to break that slide, having three power plays. They only registered three shots on the man advantage, however, all of them came on the final opportunity at 5:33 of the second.
“It’s just execution,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I think their goal and our entire first period, we made some poor puck decisions. The goal was a direct result of that. When we cleaned that up in the last 40 minutes, I thought we did some good stuff.
After scoring 10 goals in two games at T-Mobile Arena last week, the Golden Knights’ offense went quiet. Part of that has to do with Stone, their leading point scorer, out of the lineup.
Outside of that, the Golden Knights struggled to get to the crease and obstruct the 6-foot-4 Kahkonen’s … vision. According to Natural Stat Trick, Kahkonen allowed only one shot on a rebound. Everything else, moreover, was one-and-done.
“They’re a big strong team,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to work to get in front of the net against them. It takes some pride in defending like we do, and we just didn’t get into that area enough.”
DeBoer went back to the well with Alex Tuch on the top line with Chandler Stephenson and Pacioretty. Tuch double shifted between Lines 1 and 3 in relief of Stone on Saturday.
The line did well generating seven attempts and allowing only three. The trio allowed only 0.04 expected goals, but only created 0.14 in the xGF department.
The Golden Knights are in the midst of a six-game road trip in nine nights, they had to change hotels through a San Jose stop, and are now down their two highest-paid players. It’s another day in the life of a hockey team playing a 56-game season due to a global pandemic.
What is grief if not love persevering? The Golden Knights will get another crack at that on Wednesday in Westvi … I mean, Saint Paul.