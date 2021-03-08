Tom’s Daily: VGK Golden Grades; Trade Talks; more

Tom’s Daily: Golden Grades for the Vegas Golden Knights; Trade Talks Heating Up; Sabres Still Sinking; Wilson Won’t Appeal; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights have won six in a row after completing a sweep of the two-game series against the San Jose Sharks to start the current six-game road trip. Our own Danny Webster hands out his Golden Grades for the team. (VegasHockeyNow)

Vegas Golden Knights Name Charles “Chip” Seigel III Chief Legal Officer. Seigel will oversee and advise on all legal affairs of the organization and affiliated enterprises. (NHL.com)

NHL

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson says he won’t appeal his suspension, and Alex Ovechkin calls the ban “a joke”. Brandon Carlo is not laughing. (Sportsnet)

As the Buffalo Sabres continue to go down, the questions swirl. Will they trade Jack Eichel? Will Taylor Hall stay? Sources quoted by NJ.com say Hall is not going to remain in Buffalo. (NJ.com)

Some NHL players have managed to receive COVID-19 vaccines. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

The NWHL has announced it will complete its playoffs after all. (TSN)

Former Colorado Avalanche voice Mike Haynes and I talked about this on our Sunday night Talking Puck TV show, but in case you haven’t seen it former New York Ranger Barry Beck teed off on the Rangers and the NHL. Beck called them cowards in the wake of the death of Mark Pavelich, who passed away in a mental health facility. Beck even went so far as to lay the responsibility for Pavelich’s condition and death at the feet of the league. A must-read. (New York Post)