Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights’ woes in Minnesota continue after loss
The Vegas Golden Knights never travel to Saint Paul, Minnesota to face the Minnesota Wild.
They’re en route to Westview, New Jersey.
Reality is distorted once the Golden Knights enter the State of Hockey. Things go well until they realize it was Kahkonen all along.
The Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak ended Monday, 2-0 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Vegas dropped to 1-4-0 all-time in Prince’s home state, but Purple Rain is more of a flood the Golden Knights must trek in that building.
“I thought we had opportunities,” said forward Max Pacioretty. “They played a strong game; I thought we played really well. It’s not always going to be a high-scoring game, especially in our division.”
Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves in his first loss since the Lake Tahoe game against Colorado on Feb. 20. Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin scored for Minnesota.
It’s the second time the Golden Knights were shutout in 2021 (1-0 at home against Anaheim on Feb. 11). Kaapo Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start and made 26 saves for his first NHL shutout.
“They’re a good team, obviously,” Fleury said. “I think tonight, they defended well. They capitalized early in the game and we just couldn’t get back. It was a close game all night long.”
The Golden Knights were already behind the 8-ball being down Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo. Vegas’ captain (lower body) and top-two defenseman (arm) were held out after being declared game-time decisions earlier in the day.
Make no mistake, the Golden Knights being down Stone and Pietrangelo would benefit any team. But it’s a rarefied air at Xcel Energy Center, almost that it has some sort of hex on the Golden Knights that not even Wanda Maximoff can control.
“You’re always going to miss guys like that when they’re not in the lineup,” Pacioretty said. “It’s no excuse.”
Fiala scored at 10:51 of the first off a turnover from Keegan Kolesar. Fiala had a 2-on-1 with Nick Holden trailing and beat Fleury with the snapshot.
The Golden Knights have yet to score a goal in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild, thanks to Fiala’s goal, lead 6-0 in that department.
You have to go back to Oct. 6, 2018, to find the last Golden Knights goal scored in the state of Minnesota; it was Pacioretty’s first Vegas goal after the Montreal trade. Of course, Vegas was shutout 4-0 on Feb. 11 of last year.
Minnesota has outscored Vegas 16-6 in Saint Paul.
Opportunities were there for the Golden Knights to break that slide, having three power plays. They only registered three shots on the man advantage, however, all of them came on the final opportunity at 5:33 of the second.
“It’s just execution,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I think their goal and our entire first period, we made some poor puck decisions. The goal was a direct result of that. When we cleaned that up in the last 40 minutes, I thought we did some good stuff.
After scoring 10 goals in two games at T-Mobile Arena last week, the Golden Knights’ offense went quiet. Part of that has to do with Stone, their leading point scorer, out of the lineup.
Outside of that, the Golden Knights struggled to get to the crease and obstruct the 6-foot-4 Kahkonen’s … vision. According to Natural Stat Trick, Kahkonen allowed only one shot on a rebound. Everything else, moreover, was one-and-done.
“They’re a big strong team,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to work to get in front of the net against them. It takes some pride in defending like we do, and we just didn’t get into that area enough.”
DeBoer went back to the well with Alex Tuch on the top line with Chandler Stephenson and Pacioretty. Tuch double shifted between Lines 1 and 3 in relief of Stone on Saturday.
The line did well generating seven attempts and allowing only three. The trio allowed only 0.04 expected goals, but only created 0.14 in the xGF department.
The Golden Knights are in the midst of a six-game road trip in nine nights, they had to change hotels through a San Jose stop, and are now down their two highest-paid players. It’s another day in the life of a hockey team playing a 56-game season due to a global pandemic.
What is grief if not love persevering? The Golden Knights will get another crack at that on Wednesday in Westvi … I mean, Saint Paul.
Vegas Golden Knights Blanked by Wild 2-0
The Vegas Golden Knights were shut out by Kaapo Kahkonen and the Minnesota Wild on Monday night by a 2-0 score.
Kahkonen stopped 26 shots against in recording his first career shutout while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20-of-21 shots against.
Kevin Fiala recorded the game’s first goal at 10:51 of the first period, the eventual game winner. Jonas Brodin added an empty net goal at 19:54 for the final margin of victory.
The same two teams go back at it Wednesday night in the second game of the two-game series.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- The Vegas Golden Knights power play didn’t look good in three power play chances. Movement away from the puck was sparse and it made the kill much easier for the Wild.
- For the most part, this game was a grind. The Wild did a great job of not allowing the VGK to set up and maintain puck possession on a regular basis. Plus Minnesota also forced the Golden Knights into several defensive zone turnovers, especially in the first period.
- Marc-Andre Fleury was once again extremely good in net for the Golden Knights. His anticipation, reads and puck tracking are all excellent. You can’t hang this one on him.
- This was the second time this season the VGK were shut out.
- Brayden McNabb did not return for tonight’s game despite some speculation he might be ready to return from a broken foot. He may be back Wednesday.
- Also missing the game on Monday were Mark Stone who left Saturday’s game in the second period and did not return, and Alex Pietrangelo who was also a game time decision. Both are considered day-to-day.
Morning Skate Report: Stone, Pietrangelo game-time decisions vs. Wild
It’s a day of game-time decisions for the Vegas Golden Knights. Par the course of playing three games in four nights.
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden McNabb are GTDs for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.
Stone, who was named the NHL’s first star of the week with 10 points in four games, appeared to take a puck to the leg against the Sharks on Saturday. Stone left the game and did not play the final 27 minutes in Vegas’ 4-0 victory.
Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer called keeping Stone out “precautionary.”
It goes without saying not having Stone in the lineup is a detriment, but allow a moment to reiterate. The Vegas captain has a four-game point streak going (two goals, eight assists) and is one of the driving forces during the Golden Knights’ league-best six-game winning streak.
Moreover, Stone’s play has vaulted the Golden Knights to the top of the league in points percentage (.786).
“His importance, hard to measure that,” DeBoer said. “He sets the tone every day with his work ethic and his professionalism. His play on the ice is at a level that really forces everyone around him to show up and try to compete at the same level he’s competing at.”
Along with Stone, Pietrangelo is a game-time decision after taking a puck to the arm late in the third period Saturday.
There’s been plenty of talk, from the Golden Knights on down, that Pietrangelo is turning a corner. He’s played well in recent weeks, playing with Shea Theodore for four games then Nick Holden the previous two.
Pietrangelo leads all Golden Knights defensemen with 1.92 points per 60, 6.4 shots per 60, and 0.29 expected goals per 60 over the past five games.
“I think Petro’s game, for me, is starting to go to an elite level here,” DeBoer said. “Every night he’s getting better and making more of an impact.”
McNabb, on long-term injured reserve since Feb. 1, has not played since Jan. 26. Pietrangelo’s usual defense partner, if McNabb doesn’t go tonight, “it’ll be soon,” DeBoer said. However, it sounds more like McNabb will go Wednesday.
As for the game itself, the Golden Knights return to the scene where COVID halted everything for them. Vegas flew to Minnesota for a March 12 game against the Wild, but returned home that morning.
“One of the strangest days of my hockey career,” DeBoer said.
The Golden Knights, the leaders of the West Division in (33 points) with four games in hand, took the first two of eight meetings against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena.
“We beat them twice, so they’re going to be extra fired up for that,” said center William Karlsson. “They’re a tough team. It’s always tough to come in here and play.”
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch — Cody Glass — Nicolas Roy
William Carrier — Tomas Nosek — Ryan Reaves
Nick Holden — Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez — Shea Theodore
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Marc-Andre Fleury
Red-hot goaltending matchup
If all goes according to plan tonight, Marc-Andre Fleury will start for the Golden Knights. Kaapo Kahkonen will start for Minnesota.
It’s going to be a fun battle of two of the hottest goalies in the league. Fleury is on a five-game winning streak with a .955 save percentage and 1.38 goals-against average.
In addition, Fleury’s 19.15 goals saved above expected is tops in the league ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy (15.95).
Kahkonen, meanwhile, has been just as good. The former AHL goalie of the year has won his last six starts with a .938 save percentage and 1.65 GAA.
Walking inferno
If Alex Tuch were literally engulfed in flames, it’d be one time to not call the fire department.
For instance, Tuch is quite literally playing like he’s on fire. His two-goal game on Saturday was his fourth straight with a goal, topping at eight goals in his past seven games.
Tuch’s 12 goals are tied with Max Pacioretty for the team lead. He never had a stretch longer than three games with a goal in his career.
Above all, he’s spearheading a third line that is dangerous for teams to play against. The third line had a 14-2 edge in attempts against the Sharks on Saturday. In other words, good things happen when Tuch gets in open space.
Golden Grades: Knights take care of business against Sharks
Is it really a rivalry if one team kicks the other to the curb?
In the mind of Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s still that want and need to defeat the San Jose Sharks, given what happened two years ago.
“In the playoffs, they won one, and we won one,” Fleury said. “That’s still in the back of my head.”
It’s fair that the Game 7 collapse in 2019 will linger with Fleury, and the Vegas Golden Knights, until they win a Stanley Cup. To say that may come this year at the expense of the Sharks plummeting toward the bottom of the West Division standings may be all that much sweeter.
Fleury recorded his 65th shutout in the NHL, and his league-leading fourth of the year, on Saturday in a 4-0 victory for the Golden Knights. Vegas’ six-game winning streak is the longest current run in the NHL, and one more win would give the Knights the longest such streak overall.
That not withstanding, however, the Golden Knights have dominated their Northern California rivals. In the regular season, the Golden Knights are 11-1-3 all-time against the Sharks.
Maybe the rivalry has fizzled out? Depends who you ask.
“We used to have a pretty good rivalry. Now it’s not as powerful as it was the first two years,” said forward Jonathan Marchessault. “It’s always good to get a win. We just came here and took care of business.”
On to the grades.
FORWARDS: A
It’s incredible to think sometimes that with how much talent the Sharks have, that the Golden Knights can dominate them in all three zones. To be fair, San Jose was without Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl, so take this with a grain of salt.
That said, Alex Tuch is on fire and someone needs to tend to the inferno engulfing his body.
Tuch scored twice more Saturday, his fourth straight game with a goal and eight total in his past seven, to tie Max Pacioretty for the team lead with 12.
“I just go out there and play my game, play hard, play fast,” Tuch said. “[My linemates] have been playing well, and they’ve been giving me opportunities to score, and I’ve just been capitalizing on it.”
Tuch credits a little puck luck to his hot stretch, but it helps when your line is dominating. The third line of Tuch, Cody Glass and Nic Roy was dominant, generating 14 attempts while only allowing two. The trio had four high-danger chances, with Tuch’s first goal being one of them.
“I was able to get a little time and space, and tried to rip the puck,” Tuch said. “He was playing a little off his post, so I thought high-glove would work, and where it went, I got a little lucky.”
Tuch double shifted for the final 25 minutes due to Mark Stone leaving with an undisclosed injury. Despite being denied his first hat trick, Tuch led all forwards in ice time with 19:57.
Stone appeared to take a puck to the leg in the second period and did not return. He was held out as a precaution, per Pete DeBoer. It sounds like he’ll be ready to go Monday at Minnesota.
The top line continued its recent run of dominance with Stone scoring his second goal in three games. Stone (2G, 8A), Pacioretty (4G, 4A) and Chandler Stephenson (2G, 3A) extended their point streaks to four games.
Vegas out-attempted San Jose 28-15 in the first with 14 of them on goal. You’d think the Sharks were the ones that had to leave their hotel in the middle of a road trip.
Reilly Smith scoring for the second consecutive game could also mean a sign of things to come.
DEFENSE: B+
The only reason it’s not going full ‘A’ in a 4-0 win because it shouldn’t have been 4-0.
The Sharks had a few opportunities in the first period to get on the board. Had it not been for Fleury, that would’ve been the case.
Prior to Stone’s goal in the first period, Fleury had to stop a breakaway on Joel Kellman. Nick Holden was caught on an extended shift with the fourth line (disaster in of itself), but Fleury bailed him out.
John Leonard also had a grade-A chance late in the first, but Fleury stopped him. No one saw him creep to the crease, hence why Nic Hague was so far out of position.
Analytically, all three pairs were net-positive. Hague and Zach Whitecloud (14-12), Alex Pietrangelo and Holden (18-10), and Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez (15-10) all did their part. Holden and Pietrangelo were on the ice for two goals and generated 1.1 expected goals.
Pietrangelo took a puck to the arm late in the third period, but still finished his lone penalty kill shift with less than three minutes left.
“Fingers crossed that it’s nothing serious,” DeBoer said.
GOALTENDING: A+
We’re running out of things to say about Fleury.
He starts the previous 10 games, finally gets a day off Friday, comes back Saturday and puts on a show.
Fleury made 24 saves for his 478th win in the NHL, now trailing Ed Belfour by sixth for fourth place on the all-time wins list.
“I love playing, and I just take it as it goes,” Fleury said. “I thought [Saturday] I felt lots of energy, my legs were good. Some nights, it’s like anybody who goes to the office. Some days you don’t feel as good, and you’ve got to find a way to get the job done. I pride myself on being consistent.”
Fleury has yet to put together a string of bad starts. After allowing four goals Feb. 9 against Anaheim, he allowed two over his next three starts. Despite allowing six goals in two games against Colorado, both that should’ve been wins, he answered with two allowed in his next two starts.
He’s the most reliable player on the Golden Knights right now, and it’s why he’s still a bonafide Vezina favorite.