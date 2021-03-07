VHN+
Off the Record: NHL Trade Talk Picks Up; Eichel, Bennett, DeBrusk | VHN+
The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline is just over a month away, and with Canadian teams facing the challenge of a two-week quarantine for any player they acquire from teams below the border, NHL trade chatter has picked up in the last week. As one NHL source reiterated more than once though in recent phone conversations:
‘The biggest issue as always is money. The difference this time, it’s not just Cap money. It’s money in general. Many owners are bleeding it. GM’s need to convince them to go for it, and that’s a challenge (without) gate revenue.’
One can hope that the NHL Trade Deadline is the annual carnival of surprise, instead of a duckpond letdown. With that in mind, the latest ‘Off The Record’ looks at the NHL trade rumors that won’t go away in those surrounding Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel and Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett. Also, why is Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk starting to pop up in NHL Trade rumors again?
VHN+
OTR: Bruins, Kings Big-Game Hunting; Teams Called About Price | VHN+
What should we make of Carey Price’s struggles? A rival team executive weighed in on what could be coming down the road for the Montreal Canadiens goalie, the most likely course of action, and if he has any value on the NHL trade market. Also in this week’s OTR, the LA Kings joined the Boston Bruins as teams that are big-game hunting, and how do the Colorado Avalanche figure into both of those scenarios?
It’s been an interesting week Off the Record. The NHL trade whispers have quieted as the Jake Virtanen to Anaheim deal petered out (for now). Penguins GM Ron Hextall said the Penguins would consider adding toughness, and the Seattle Kraken are lurking.
More on all of that in the latest Off The Record:
VHN+
Off the Record: Speculation Ties Pens to Gibson; Vancouver Mess | VHN+
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ new management team will be in place soon. With new GM Ron Hextall, Brian Burke will assume the role of President of Hockey Operations as he arrives in town on Sunday. Hockey insiders are already pontificating about the first big Hextall and Burke move on the NHL trade market. Some, including a source close to the Penguins, are already speculating about John Gibson, a native Pittsburgh son, who is in a sinking situation in Burke’s old stomping grounds, Anaheim.
Also, in Off the Record, did the Vancouver Canucks owner try to put out a fire that he started? And, are the Blackhawks still all-in on the rebuild they warned fans about, or are they suddenly seeing visions of playoffs dance through their heads?
More on that in the latest ‘Off The Record’:
VHN+
Off The Record: Virtanen Chatter, Quarantine & Pains in the A** | VHN+
The NHL trade market is getting muddy as teams need immediate help, but quarantine rules stand in the way. Would a Jake Virtanen for Jake DeBrusk trade make sense for the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks, or is there a Virtanen sweepstakes in the East Division being held up by the Pittsburgh Penguins GM search?
Teams watched the fallout from the Patrik Laine-Pierre-Luc Dubois trade. The quarantine period for both players surely affected the NHL trade market and how teams proceed. Teams can’t get immediate help.
What should we make of the rapid COVID outbreaks around the NHL? Is there a snowballs’ chance the league could return to Hub cities?
More on that in the latest ‘Off The Record’: