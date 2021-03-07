Off the Record: NHL Trade Talk Picks Up; Eichel, Bennett, DeBrusk | VHN+

The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline is just over a month away, and with Canadian teams facing the challenge of a two-week quarantine for any player they acquire from teams below the border, NHL trade chatter has picked up in the last week. As one NHL source reiterated more than once though in recent phone conversations:

‘The biggest issue as always is money. The difference this time, it’s not just Cap money. It’s money in general. Many owners are bleeding it. GM’s need to convince them to go for it, and that’s a challenge (without) gate revenue.’

One can hope that the NHL Trade Deadline is the annual carnival of surprise, instead of a duckpond letdown. With that in mind, the latest ‘Off The Record’ looks at the NHL trade rumors that won’t go away in those surrounding Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel and Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett. Also, why is Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk starting to pop up in NHL Trade rumors again?

