Mark Stone Misses Third Period for “Precautionary Reasons”
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was injured during the second period of last night’s game against the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights TV broadcast showed him heading down the tunnel under his own power and without appearing to be in any major discomfort.
Nevertheless, Stone did not return to the game in the third period.
After the contest Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer said he was held out for precautionary reasons and that the level of concern over the injury is “small right now”.
Stone skated 9:39 in last night’s game and recorded a goal on his only shot to start the scoring for Vegas. This season he leads the team in assists (21) and points (27).
We will update the situation on Mark Stone when more information becomes available.
Golden Grades: Knights take care of business against Sharks
Is it really a rivalry if one team kicks the other to the curb?
In the mind of Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s still that want and need to defeat the San Jose Sharks, given what happened two years ago.
“In the playoffs, they won one, and we won one,” Fleury said. “That’s still in the back of my head.”
It’s fair that the Game 7 collapse in 2019 will linger with Fleury, and the Vegas Golden Knights, until they win a Stanley Cup. To say that may come this year at the expense of the Sharks plummeting toward the bottom of the West Division standings may be all that much sweeter.
Fleury recorded his 65th shutout in the NHL, and his league-leading fourth of the year, on Saturday in a 4-0 victory for the Golden Knights. Vegas’ six-game winning streak is the longest current run in the NHL, and one more win would give the Knights the longest such streak overall.
That not withstanding, however, the Golden Knights have dominated their Northern California rivals. In the regular season, the Golden Knights are 11-1-3 all-time against the Sharks.
Maybe the rivalry has fizzled out? Depends who you ask.
“We used to have a pretty good rivalry. Now it’s not as powerful as it was the first two years,” said forward Jonathan Marchessault. “It’s always good to get a win. We just came here and took care of business.”
On to the grades.
FORWARDS: A
It’s incredible to think sometimes that with how much talent the Sharks have, that the Golden Knights can dominate them in all three zones. To be fair, San Jose was without Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl, so take this with a grain of salt.
That said, Alex Tuch is on fire and someone needs to tend to the inferno engulfing his body.
Tuch scored twice more Saturday, his fourth straight game with a goal and eight total in his past seven, to tie Max Pacioretty for the team lead with 12.
“I just go out there and play my game, play hard, play fast,” Tuch said. “[My linemates] have been playing well, and they’ve been giving me opportunities to score, and I’ve just been capitalizing on it.”
Tuch credits a little puck luck to his hot stretch, but it helps when your line is dominating. The third line of Tuch, Cody Glass and Nic Roy was dominant, generating 14 attempts while only allowing two. The trio had four high-danger chances, with Tuch’s first goal being one of them.
“I was able to get a little time and space, and tried to rip the puck,” Tuch said. “He was playing a little off his post, so I thought high-glove would work, and where it went, I got a little lucky.”
Tuch double shifted for the final 25 minutes due to Mark Stone leaving with an undisclosed injury. Despite being denied his first hat trick, Tuch led all forwards in ice time with 19:57.
Stone appeared to take a puck to the leg in the second period and did not return. He was held out as a precaution, per Pete DeBoer. It sounds like he’ll be ready to go Monday at Minnesota.
The top line continued its recent run of dominance with Stone scoring his second goal in three games. Stone (2G, 8A), Pacioretty (4G, 4A) and Chandler Stephenson (2G, 3A) extended their point streaks to four games.
Vegas out-attempted San Jose 28-15 in the first with 14 of them on goal. You’d think the Sharks were the ones that had to leave their hotel in the middle of a road trip.
Reilly Smith scoring for the second consecutive game could also mean a sign of things to come.
DEFENSE: B+
The only reason it’s not going full ‘A’ in a 4-0 win because it shouldn’t have been 4-0.
The Sharks had a few opportunities in the first period to get on the board. Had it not been for Fleury, that would’ve been the case.
Prior to Stone’s goal in the first period, Fleury had to stop a breakaway on Joel Kellman. Nick Holden was caught on an extended shift with the fourth line (disaster in of itself), but Fleury bailed him out.
John Leonard also had a grade-A chance late in the first, but Fleury stopped him. No one saw him creep to the crease, hence why Nic Hague was so far out of position.
Analytically, all three pairs were net-positive. Hague and Zach Whitecloud (14-12), Alex Pietrangelo and Holden (18-10), and Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez (15-10) all did their part. Holden and Pietrangelo were on the ice for two goals and generated 1.1 expected goals.
Pietrangelo took a puck to the arm late in the third period, but still finished his lone penalty kill shift with less than three minutes left.
“Fingers crossed that it’s nothing serious,” DeBoer said.
GOALTENDING: A+
We’re running out of things to say about Fleury.
He starts the previous 10 games, finally gets a day off Friday, comes back Saturday and puts on a show.
Fleury made 24 saves for his 478th win in the NHL, now trailing Ed Belfour by sixth for fourth place on the all-time wins list.
“I love playing, and I just take it as it goes,” Fleury said. “I thought [Saturday] I felt lots of energy, my legs were good. Some nights, it’s like anybody who goes to the office. Some days you don’t feel as good, and you’ve got to find a way to get the job done. I pride myself on being consistent.”
Fleury has yet to put together a string of bad starts. After allowing four goals Feb. 9 against Anaheim, he allowed two over his next three starts. Despite allowing six goals in two games against Colorado, both that should’ve been wins, he answered with two allowed in his next two starts.
He’s the most reliable player on the Golden Knights right now, and it’s why he’s still a bonafide Vezina favorite.
Golden Knights ousted from team hotel after sudden closing
Nothing should come as a shock anymore in a world revolved around COVID-19.
Then you hear the Vegas Golden Knights had to up and leave their hotel because it filed for bankruptcy hours before their game. Clearly, we haven’t heard it all.
Yes, you read that right. The Golden Knights had to abruptly change lodging residences on Friday when the Fairmont Hotel in downtown San Jose filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors.
After completing their pregame meal, the Golden Knights were told to pack their things just hours before puck drop in their game against the San Jose Sharks.
“It was a surreal experience,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “Hopefully this is the end of the COVID year, but it was almost the topping on the cake for what the last year has been for everybody in the world. Just another thing thrown at you, another thing to deal with.”
While the story sounds hilarious in theory, it’s an unfortunate ongoing problem in the San Jose area. The Fairmont is one of many hotels to have closed its doors. According to the San Jose Mercury News, 20 notices of default loan payment were sent to hotels in January alone.
What’s problematic is the Fairmont is the hotel designated for visiting teams when they face the Sharks in San Jose. The Fairmont is expected to re-open in two to three months. For the time being, visiting teams will have to find new short-term residency.
“Everything was seamless. It was like nothing really even happened,” said defenseman Nick Holden. “Very unfortunate, obviously, for the employees at the Fairmont. Kind of found out the same way we did.”
The Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back against the Sharks at 7:30 p.m. They will try to sweep the two-game set after winning 5-4 in overtime on Friday.
This is certainly a hotel story for the birds.
“Not that I’m putting it in the same breath as dealing with COVID, but it was just one of those things we got thrown at us, we dealt with it and found a way to get off to a good start,” DeBoer said. “So good resiliency by our group.”