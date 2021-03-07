Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Grades: Knights take care of business against Sharks
Is it really a rivalry if one team kicks the other to the curb?
In the mind of Marc-Andre Fleury, there’s still that want and need to defeat the San Jose Sharks, given what happened two years ago.
“In the playoffs, they won one, and we won one,” Fleury said. “That’s still in the back of my head.”
It’s fair that the Game 7 collapse in 2019 will linger with Fleury, and the Vegas Golden Knights, until they win a Stanley Cup. To say that may come this year at the expense of the Sharks plummeting toward the bottom of the West Division standings may be all that much sweeter.
Fleury recorded his 65th shutout in the NHL, and his league-leading fourth of the year, on Saturday in a 4-0 victory for the Golden Knights. Vegas’ six-game winning streak is the longest current run in the NHL, and one more win would give the Knights the longest such streak overall.
That not withstanding, however, the Golden Knights have dominated their Northern California rivals. In the regular season, the Golden Knights are 11-1-3 all-time against the Sharks.
Maybe the rivalry has fizzled out? Depends who you ask.
“We used to have a pretty good rivalry. Now it’s not as powerful as it was the first two years,” said forward Jonathan Marchessault. “It’s always good to get a win. We just came here and took care of business.”
On to the grades.
FORWARDS: A
It’s incredible to think sometimes that with how much talent the Sharks have, that the Golden Knights can dominate them in all three zones. To be fair, San Jose was without Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl, so take this with a grain of salt.
That said, Alex Tuch is on fire and someone needs to tend to the inferno engulfing his body.
Tuch scored twice more Saturday, his fourth straight game with a goal and eight total in his past seven, to tie Max Pacioretty for the team lead with 12.
“I just go out there and play my game, play hard, play fast,” Tuch said. “[My linemates] have been playing well, and they’ve been giving me opportunities to score, and I’ve just been capitalizing on it.”
Tuch credits a little puck luck to his hot stretch, but it helps when your line is dominating. The third line of Tuch, Cody Glass and Nic Roy was dominant, generating 14 attempts while only allowing two. The trio had four high-danger chances, with Tuch’s first goal being one of them.
“I was able to get a little time and space, and tried to rip the puck,” Tuch said. “He was playing a little off his post, so I thought high-glove would work, and where it went, I got a little lucky.”
Tuch double shifted for the final 25 minutes due to Mark Stone leaving with an undisclosed injury. Despite being denied his first hat trick, Tuch led all forwards in ice time with 19:57.
Stone appeared to take a puck to the leg in the second period and did not return. He was held out as a precaution, per Pete DeBoer. It sounds like he’ll be ready to go Monday at Minnesota.
The top line continued its recent run of dominance with Stone scoring his second goal in three games. Stone (2G, 8A), Pacioretty (4G, 4A) and Chandler Stephenson (2G, 3A) extended their point streaks to four games.
Vegas out-attempted San Jose 28-15 in the first with 14 of them on goal. You’d think the Sharks were the ones that had to leave their hotel in the middle of a road trip.
Reilly Smith scoring for the second consecutive game could also mean a sign of things to come.
DEFENSE: B+
The only reason it’s not going full ‘A’ in a 4-0 win because it shouldn’t have been 4-0.
The Sharks had a few opportunities in the first period to get on the board. Had it not been for Fleury, that would’ve been the case.
Prior to Stone’s goal in the first period, Fleury had to stop a breakaway on Joel Kellman. Nick Holden was caught on an extended shift with the fourth line (disaster in of itself), but Fleury bailed him out.
John Leonard also had a grade-A chance late in the first, but Fleury stopped him. No one saw him creep to the crease, hence why Nic Hague was so far out of position.
Analytically, all three pairs were net-positive. Hague and Zach Whitecloud (14-12), Alex Pietrangelo and Holden (18-10), and Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez (15-10) all did their part. Holden and Pietrangelo were on the ice for two goals and generated 1.1 expected goals.
Pietrangelo took a puck to the arm late in the third period, but still finished his lone penalty kill shift with less than three minutes left.
“Fingers crossed that it’s nothing serious,” DeBoer said.
GOALTENDING: A+
We’re running out of things to say about Fleury.
He starts the previous 10 games, finally gets a day off Friday, comes back Saturday and puts on a show.
Fleury made 24 saves for his 478th win in the NHL, now trailing Ed Belfour by sixth for fourth place on the all-time wins list.
“I love playing, and I just take it as it goes,” Fleury said. “I thought [Saturday] I felt lots of energy, my legs were good. Some nights, it’s like anybody who goes to the office. Some days you don’t feel as good, and you’ve got to find a way to get the job done. I pride myself on being consistent.”
Fleury has yet to put together a string of bad starts. After allowing four goals Feb. 9 against Anaheim, he allowed two over his next three starts. Despite allowing six goals in two games against Colorado, both that should’ve been wins, he answered with two allowed in his next two starts.
He’s the most reliable player on the Golden Knights right now, and it’s why he’s still a bonafide Vezina favorite.
Golden Knights Gameday
A Fleury Shutout, Tuch Tallies Twice As Golden Knights Gut Sharks 4-0
Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury was perfect for his fourth shutout of the year as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night.
Tuch notched both of his goals in the second period after Mark Stone opened the scoring at 15:02 of the first period. Reilly Smith added a third period marker to put the game out of reach.
Fleury ended up with 24 saves on the night, recording his league-leading fourth shutout of the year.
Vegas is now riding a six-game win streak, with its last loss coming two weeks ago tonight to the Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- This was a complete game from the VGK. They controlled the game, didn’t take a single penalty, and just kept everything in front of them the entire night. There was never a sense that the team had to press, rather they looked very comfortable and controlled.
- Mark Stone left the game in the second period and did not play in the third. There was no immediate word on his condition, although he did leave the ice under his own power and didn’t appear to be favoring anything.
- Fleury’s fourth shutout of the season leads the NHL. It was also his 65th career donut, putting him in sole possession of 16th place all-time and one behind Patrick Roy for 15th place.
- Alex Tuch now has 12 goals on the season to tie Max Pacioretty for the team lead.
Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday: VGK Fish For Sharks Sweep
The Vegas Golden Knights look to sweep the two-game series with the San Jose Sharks tonight and start 2-0 on this six-game road swing.
Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-10-3)
The Vegas Golden Knights have been on a tear lately, winning five in a row in almost every possible fashion. Last night they blew a 3-0 lead and ended up in overtime, but Max Pacioretty was once again clutch scoring the overtime winner for a 5-4 victory.
It also marked a night off for Marc-Andre Fleury, who had started ten straight for the Golden Knights with Robin Lehner on the shelf. Fleury has been an absolute horse for the VGK this season, going 11-3-0 with three shutouts, a 1.71 GAA and .939 save percentage. But last night it was Oscar Dansk getting the nod in net, and although the outing was a tenuous one, he recorded the win and made some big saves along the way for his fourth NHL win.
It’s been an interesting stretch for the VGK because they’ve won games in so many ways. They’ve come from behind and blown leads. They’ve led from start to finish. They’ve won blowouts and back-and-forth close games. These are all good signs for this team because no matter what the situation, they’ve found ways to win. Especially come playoff time, knowing that you’ve already had success in “x” situation imbues a confidence all its own to a hockey team.
The Sharks meanwhile are heading the opposite direction. San Jose has only won once in its last five outings with a total of three points in that stretch. There’s not a single symptom that could easily fix the Sharks woes either. Goaltending has been subpar, the defense hasn’t helped the goaltending, and goals have been hard to come by. Even when they do score, they still give up a lot more – witness the 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues back on February 27. It’s been a difficult road in recent years for the Sharks and despite what the talent says on paper, on the ice things will continue to be a struggle unless some big changes happen.
Keep An Eye On
Vegas Golden Knights
There’s actually quite a few big names I could single out, but let’s shift the focus away from the forwards and even the stars on defense. I’ve talked about this before, but Alec Martinez is a rock back on D for the VGK. Martinez ranks second in the NHL with 69 blocked shots. He’s only six back of league leader Adam Larsson of the New Jersey Devils despite having played five fewer games to this point. Martinez is also smart with his puck movement and his veteran savvy helps cover when his D partner rushes the puck.
To see what Martinez really does, watch him away from the puck. You’ll see the areas he covers and how he anticipates plays happening to help thwart scoring chances. Still a very underrated pickup for the Vegas Golden Knights.
San Jose Sharks
Kevin Labanc has points in five of his last six games (3-4-7) and is one of the most productive younger Sharks. While Logan Couture is the big name for San Jose, Labanc is part of the young core that will make up the Sharks future and any shot they have at returning to prominence in the next few years.
Tom’s Notes:
- The Sharks are giving up 3.86 goals per game, second-worst in the NHL (Ottawa – 3.92).
- Patrick Marleau’s next goal will tie him for 23rd all-time in NHL history with Joe Nieuwendyk and Mats Sundin with 564 goals.
- The Vegas Golden Knights are 10-1-3 all-time against the San Jose Sharks.
- Vegas won’t see the Sharks again until they return home March 15 and 17 for a two-game set.
Analysis
Breakdown: Max Pacioretty continues clutch heroics with third OT winner of season
Max Pacioretty has never had more than two game-winning overtime goals in a season.
Put a condensed season in front of him and he’s hockey’s version of Jerry West.
The Vegas Golden Knights survived a late rally from the San Jose Sharks on Friday with a 5-4 overtime victory at SAP Center. Pacioretty’s one-timer 1:25 into the extra frame snuck through Devan Dubnyk’s left pad and propelled the Golden Knights to their fifth consecutive win.
“I’ve had a lot of looks like that as of late, and I’ve gotten a lot of wood on them and they haven’t gone in,” Pacioretty said.
He got just enough on Friday.
This was Pacioretty’s third overtime winner of the season, and second this week. COVID has obviously thrown off the time-space continuum, but Pacioretty scored the game-winner on Monday in that 5-4 rally against the Minnesota Wild at home.
Overtime has been a thrill ride for the Golden Knights, to say the least. Vegas is 10-12 in the past two seasons in games decided by overtime. In that context, the Golden Knights were 8-4 during the inaugural season.
Safe to say it’s been an element lacking in the Golden Knights’ win-loss ledger. That’s not the case in 2021.
The Golden Knights are 4-0 when the game is decided by the game-winning goal, three of them coming in the last four games; twice from Pacioretty, and once from William Karlsson on Feb. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Pacioretty also nearly gave away the Annexation of Puerto Rico on Jan. 16, scoring seven seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win against Anaheim at home.
“I think our group, 3-on-3, they have a good feel for hanging on to the puck, the possession element of being able to not force things and out-change the other team,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “They do a great job of creating motion and having patience in order to wait for a hole and have an opportunity.”
DeBoer said it best; puck possession. The Golden Knights allowed one shot attempt from the Sharks in overtime; Timo Meier’s attempt 18 seconds off a Shea Theodore turnover. After that, the Sharks held possession for 16 seconds before Pacioretty forced a turnover at the defensive blue line.
The common theme on Pacioretty’s game-winners has been Mark Stone. The Golden Knights’ captain was the primary assist man on Pacioretty’s first two clinchers. Whether it be setting up a one-timer or a tap-in in front, Stone knows where to find Pacioretty.
Saturday, Stone still got an assist on the winner, but not the primary tally. Stone dumped it to Alex Pietrangelo right before taking a shot from Evander Kane. Stone already gives up the puck before Kane commits to the check.
At that point, Logan Couture and Brent Burns are forced to key in on Pietrangelo without knowing Pacioretty has crept toward his office, the right circle.
“I kind of fanned on that one, and that one ends up going in,” Pacioretty said. “It’s the way the game goes, I guess.”
Pacioretty was on pace for a career-year in 2020; he reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time with the Golden Knights and was one point (66) from tying his career-high.
Now, in this shortened campaign, there’s plausibility to believe Pacioretty could reach 30 goals yet again. His team-high 12 goals have him on pace for a 33-goal campaign, which would be his seventh in the NHL.
There are 11 players in the league with at least 12 goals, and Pacioretty is one of them. Catching Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard might be out of the question.
Being clutch like this during a playoff run, however, is another story.
“I think you’ve got to have the mindset to attack on the 3-on-3,” Pacioretty said. “If you don’t take any chances, you’re not going to create much and end up at your own end.”