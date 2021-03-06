Tom’s Daily: VGK vs. SJ; Max Pacioretty is Clutch; Wilson Hearing; more

Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Back-to-back for the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks; Breaking down how clutch Max Pacioretty actually is; Washington Capitals Tom Wilson offered in-person hearing for hit; Darryl Sutter takes over Calgary Flames with three-year deal; Walter Gretzky and Mark Pavelich pass; more
VGK
When it comes to making big plays at key times for the Vegas Golden Knights, it seems Max Pacioretty has risen to the occasion quite a bit. VHN’s Danny Webster breaks it down for us. (VegasHockeyNow)
The Golden Knights go right back at the Sharks in San Jose for game two of a six-game road trip. As if right on cue, Oscar Dansk started and won last night’s OT thriller after we called for the VGK to utilize the goaltending depth and give workhorse Marc-Andre Fleury a break. (VegasHockeyNow)
In case you missed anything here are last night’s extended highlights from that 5-4 win over the Sharks. (Youtube/NHL)
NHL
Tom Wilson is at it again. The Washington Capitals forward has been offered an in-person hearing for a hit that put Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the hospital. Whether you follow me here or know me from my Talking Puck TV and podcast, you know I’m ALWAYS arguing in favor of player safety and heavier punishments for predatory hits. Until suspensions and fines hit levels that actually affect players in a major way, it won’t stop. It’s that simple. I don’t blame the Bruins for being pissed off at all. But unfortunately, this won’t be the last time we talk about a hit like this, from Wilson or anyone else.
The Calgary Flames are also at it again. The team fired head coach Geoff Ward slightly more than 20 games into his first full season behind the bench, replacing him with the Stanley Cup pedigree of Darryl Sutter. Sutter signed a three-year deal and should be behind the bench by this Thursday after quarantine. He’s already set the bar high for the sputtering Flames. (Sportsnet)
It continues to spiral downward for the Nashville Predators. Forward Matt Duchene is on the shelf 3-5 weeks with the dreaded “Lower Body Injury”. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
The hockey world mourns the passing of a truly good person in Walter Gretzky. (TSN)
Another death to mourn today as Miracle on Ice Team USA member Mark Pavelich passes away at age 63. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights are heating up again; Marc-Andre Fleury looks fantastic; Grading the Golden Knights; Oilers offense disappears; Avalanche fans holding their breath as MacKinnon knocked out of game vs. San Jose Sharks; Alex Ovechkin goes spear fishing and pays for it; more
VGK
Here are our Golden Grades from last night’s 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild, and it’s hard not to keep bringing up the play of Marc-Andre Fleury. (VegasHockeyNow)
In case you missed any of the highlights from yesterday’s game, here they are. (NHL.com)
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fans are still anxious after Nathan MacKinnon was knocked out of last night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but it could be ok. (ColoradoHockeyNow)
Alex Ovechkin delivered a shot straight to the groin of Boston Bruins agitator Trent Frederic last night, and the league dropped the hammer to the fullest extent of the law. Well, monetarily. You didn’t think they’d suspend him did you? (BostonHockeyNow)
Sasha Barkov continues to be a quiet yet major force with the Florida Panthers, celebrating his 500th NHL game with a franchise on the rise. (FloridaHockeyNow)
The Toronto Maple Leafs just swept the Edmonton Oilers and the Oilers didn’t look good at all. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts, one of my weekly must-reads. (Sportsnet)
TSN’s Frank Seravalli opines that Canada’s slow vaccine rollout could affect the NHL’s bottom line next season. (TSN)
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Mark Stone sets ’em all up for Vegas Golden Knights in 5-4 OT win; Fans return to T-Mobile Arena; NHL Power Rankings; League COVID-19 numbers falling; more.
VGK
What a crazy night for the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans back in the building. A come-from-behind win. Mark Stone and his amazing performance. This is the kind of night that an entire season could rally around. (VegasHockeyNow)
As of last night’s game, fans are allowed back at T-Mobile Arena in a limited capacity. If you’re one of the lucky ones with tickets, here’s a list of do’s and don’t’s when headed to the game. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHL
Yahoo Sports dropped its power rankings, and the Minnesota Wild are rocketing up the charts. (Yahoo! Sports)
Good news for league COVID-19 numbers as the league ends February with just four players in pandemic protocols. (ESPN)
Hockeyverse
I hate that this is news, but it is. Todd Bertuzzi was arrested for a DUI in Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)
Love him or hate him, Theo Fleury is trying his best
Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shine in Vegas Golden Knights OT win over Anaheim Ducks; VGK sever deal with UpickTrade after blowback; Vintage Marc-Andre Fleury; Patrick Kane hits 400 goals; John Tortorella doesn’t care how hot his seat gets and more.
VGK
Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shined for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks. (VegasHockeyNow)
Just three days after announcing a partnership with UpickTrade the Golden Knights have cancelled the partnership amid blowback from pretty much everywhere. (ESPN)
Logan Thompson dressed as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury after Oscar Dansk was sent back to the Henderson Silver Knights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Our own Tom Callahan called it two weeks ago: this is vintage Marc-Andre Fleury. Now the rest of hockey is beginning to notice, like the good folks at TSN. (TSN)
NHL
Patrick Kane hit 400 NHL goals in the Chicago Blackhawks win over the Detroit Red Wings Sunday. (Sportsnet)
The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost five in a row, but John Tortorella says he’s never concerned about his job security. (TSN)
Both Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen have returned to practice with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
The PWPHA Dream Gap Tour took to the ice at Madison Square Garden for a historic women’s game. (USA Today)
NHL Agent Bayne Pettinger is paving the way for LGBTQ+ members in hockey. (Sportsnet)