Tom’s Daily: VGK vs. SJ; Max Pacioretty is Clutch; Wilson Hearing; more

Tom’s Daily: Back-to-back for the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks; Breaking down how clutch Max Pacioretty actually is; Washington Capitals Tom Wilson offered in-person hearing for hit; Darryl Sutter takes over Calgary Flames with three-year deal; Walter Gretzky and Mark Pavelich pass; more

VGK

When it comes to making big plays at key times for the Vegas Golden Knights, it seems Max Pacioretty has risen to the occasion quite a bit. VHN’s Danny Webster breaks it down for us. (VegasHockeyNow)

The Golden Knights go right back at the Sharks in San Jose for game two of a six-game road trip. As if right on cue, Oscar Dansk started and won last night’s OT thriller after we called for the VGK to utilize the goaltending depth and give workhorse Marc-Andre Fleury a break. (VegasHockeyNow)

In case you missed anything here are last night’s extended highlights from that 5-4 win over the Sharks. (Youtube/NHL)

NHL

Tom Wilson is at it again. The Washington Capitals forward has been offered an in-person hearing for a hit that put Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the hospital. Whether you follow me here or know me from my Talking Puck TV and podcast, you know I’m ALWAYS arguing in favor of player safety and heavier punishments for predatory hits. Until suspensions and fines hit levels that actually affect players in a major way, it won’t stop. It’s that simple. I don’t blame the Bruins for being pissed off at all. But unfortunately, this won’t be the last time we talk about a hit like this, from Wilson or anyone else.

The Calgary Flames are also at it again. The team fired head coach Geoff Ward slightly more than 20 games into his first full season behind the bench, replacing him with the Stanley Cup pedigree of Darryl Sutter. Sutter signed a three-year deal and should be behind the bench by this Thursday after quarantine. He’s already set the bar high for the sputtering Flames. (Sportsnet)

It continues to spiral downward for the Nashville Predators. Forward Matt Duchene is on the shelf 3-5 weeks with the dreaded “Lower Body Injury”. (TSN)

Hockeyverse

The hockey world mourns the passing of a truly good person in Walter Gretzky. (TSN)

Another death to mourn today as Miracle on Ice Team USA member Mark Pavelich passes away at age 63. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)