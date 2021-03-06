Vegas Golden Knights
Oscar Dansk paid his dues for first win in almost four years on Friday
There aren’t many ‘what ifs’ surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights.
Then you see Oscar Dansk win a game Friday night, and that prompts one of them.
To be fair, you could say that a lot about the Golden Knights’ goalie situation in the inaugural campaign. Does Marc-Andre Fleury win the Vezina that year if he’s not concussed? Does Malcolm Subban establish himself as the goalie of the future if he doesn’t get hurt?
Are Dansk and Max Lagace even things? Does Dylan Ferguson make a save on Connor McDavid in an actual NHL game?
The butterfly effect never lies, or something.
“I know it’s been a while since I’ve played in this league. I don’t expect it to be a perfect game, and it rarely is,” said Dansk, who made his first start since Oct. 21, 2019 on Friday.
To think of how far Dansk has come since that first year is miraculous. Dansk won his first game in almost four years on Friday, a 5-4 overtime victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Much of the talk will be on how close Dansk gave the game away with his misplay of the puck on Kevin Labanc’s goal with 1:07 remaining.
I don't even think 'unlucky' is the word here. Sharks are a minute from stealing a point. pic.twitter.com/E1vpTseh8n
— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) March 6, 2021
“You’re going to face challenges, and that was a challenge in of itself,” Dansk said. “I just had to own up to it, and go play again. There’s no other option. The guys have each other’s backs out there. It’s fun to be a part of.”
But then you see Dansk making saves like this one on Patrick Marleau with 3:16 remaining, up 4-3, and you’re reminded of that Year 1 play for a moment.
Big stop by 35.#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ptAjMRaDyi
— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) March 6, 2021
“Oscar’s been a guy where a lot has been asked of him to come in,” said Max Pacioretty, who scored the overtime winner on Friday. “He’s always one of the most upbeat guys in practice, working really hard, so it’s nice for him to get the win. Guys like that, you want to win for.”
It was Dansk’s first win since Oct. 27, 2017, that 7-0 win over Colorado for the first shutout in franchise history. You probably forgot that bit of trivia because three-plus years feels like 30 at this rate.
Call it lightning in a bottle if you want; Dansk’s play was capturing hearts and minds of everyone who dreamed to be the No. 3 goalie on an expansion team.
Think back to even before that shutout; how he came in cold on Oct. 21, 2017 to make his NHL debut against the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 game. How the third goalie of a 3-week-old franchise allowed only one goal on 11 shots and got his first NHL victory in overtime.
Or when, in his first NHL start three nights later, Dansk made 29 saves against the then-powerhouse Chicago Blackhawks. In front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena that had more Blackhawks fans than Golden Knights goers that night, Dansk shocked the hockey world that night.
Then Dansk has a lower-body injury Halloween Eve 2017 at Madison Square Garden, ending a promising run.
“It’s been ever since Year 1. Whenever he’s been needed, he’s come up and he’s done a really good job,” said forward Alex Tuch. “He’s put in the extra work, he’s giving us extra shots after practice. I’ve seen an intense amount of professionalism out of Oscar Dansk.”
Fast forward to Friday, in his first start in over a year, in a season unlike any we’ve ever seen, Dansk got his shot. The four goals allowed won’t look great on the scoresheet, but it’s hard to blame him on the first three.
He didn’t see a lot of dangerous chances (stopped five of six high-danger looks). Yet on a night where Marc-Andre Fleury needed rest after starting the previous 10 games, he did his job, and did it admirably.
“First guy on the ice every day, stays as long as you want to, working with whoever needs the extra work, never complains, great teammate,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I think the guys wanted to play hard for him and find a way to get a win for him.”
We talked here the other day about the Golden Knights needing to dip into the goalie depth for as long as Robin Lehner is out. With Lehner on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 11, that might be sooner rather than later.
Friday wasn’t a perfect night for Dansk, nor did he expect it to be. He had just finished a three-game sweep of the San Diego Gulls with the Henderson Silver Knights just a week ago. Normally the AHL starter with Lehner healthy, Dansk assumed his post and played well in those minor-league contests.
Who knows if Dansk gets another start with the big club? With Lehner expected back before the end of the road trip, it’s likely back to the No. 3 post he’s been at, or more time with the Silver Knights.
For one night, Dansk’s teammates were rewarding him for paying his time. And that’s worthy of a fistbump.
Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights ousted from team hotel after sudden closing
Nothing should come as a shock anymore in a world revolved around COVID-19.
Then you hear the Vegas Golden Knights had to up and leave their hotel because it filed for bankruptcy hours before their game. Clearly, we haven’t heard it all.
Yes, you read that right. The Golden Knights had to abruptly change lodging residences on Friday when the Fairmont Hotel in downtown San Jose filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors.
After completing their pregame meal, the Golden Knights were told to pack their things just hours before puck drop in their game against the San Jose Sharks.
“It was a surreal experience,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “Hopefully this is the end of the COVID year, but it was almost the topping on the cake for what the last year has been for everybody in the world. Just another thing thrown at you, another thing to deal with.”
While the story sounds hilarious in theory, it’s an unfortunate ongoing problem in the San Jose area. The Fairmont is one of many hotels to have closed its doors. According to the San Jose Mercury News, 20 notices of default loan payment were sent to hotels in January alone.
What’s problematic is the Fairmont is the hotel designated for visiting teams when they face the Sharks in San Jose. The Fairmont is expected to re-open in two to three months. For the time being, visiting teams will have to find new short-term residency.
“Everything was seamless. It was like nothing really even happened,” said defenseman Nick Holden. “Very unfortunate, obviously, for the employees at the Fairmont. Kind of found out the same way we did.”
The Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back against the Sharks at 7:30 p.m. They will try to sweep the two-game set after winning 5-4 in overtime on Friday.
This is certainly a hotel story for the birds.
“Not that I’m putting it in the same breath as dealing with COVID, but it was just one of those things we got thrown at us, we dealt with it and found a way to get off to a good start,” DeBoer said. “So good resiliency by our group.”
Analysis
Breakdown: Max Pacioretty continues clutch heroics with third OT winner of season
Max Pacioretty has never had more than two game-winning overtime goals in a season.
Put a condensed season in front of him and he’s hockey’s version of Jerry West.
The Vegas Golden Knights survived a late rally from the San Jose Sharks on Friday with a 5-4 overtime victory at SAP Center. Pacioretty’s one-timer 1:25 into the extra frame snuck through Devan Dubnyk’s left pad and propelled the Golden Knights to their fifth consecutive win.
“I’ve had a lot of looks like that as of late, and I’ve gotten a lot of wood on them and they haven’t gone in,” Pacioretty said.
He got just enough on Friday.
This was Pacioretty’s third overtime winner of the season, and second this week. COVID has obviously thrown off the time-space continuum, but Pacioretty scored the game-winner on Monday in that 5-4 rally against the Minnesota Wild at home.
Overtime has been a thrill ride for the Golden Knights, to say the least. Vegas is 10-12 in the past two seasons in games decided by overtime. In that context, the Golden Knights were 8-4 during the inaugural season.
Safe to say it’s been an element lacking in the Golden Knights’ win-loss ledger. That’s not the case in 2021.
The Golden Knights are 4-0 when the game is decided by the game-winning goal, three of them coming in the last four games; twice from Pacioretty, and once from William Karlsson on Feb. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Pacioretty also nearly gave away the Annexation of Puerto Rico on Jan. 16, scoring seven seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win against Anaheim at home.
“I think our group, 3-on-3, they have a good feel for hanging on to the puck, the possession element of being able to not force things and out-change the other team,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “They do a great job of creating motion and having patience in order to wait for a hole and have an opportunity.”
DeBoer said it best; puck possession. The Golden Knights allowed one shot attempt from the Sharks in overtime; Timo Meier’s attempt 18 seconds off a Shea Theodore turnover. After that, the Sharks held possession for 16 seconds before Pacioretty forced a turnover at the defensive blue line.
The common theme on Pacioretty’s game-winners has been Mark Stone. The Golden Knights’ captain was the primary assist man on Pacioretty’s first two clinchers. Whether it be setting up a one-timer or a tap-in in front, Stone knows where to find Pacioretty.
Saturday, Stone still got an assist on the winner, but not the primary tally. Stone dumped it to Alex Pietrangelo right before taking a shot from Evander Kane. Stone already gives up the puck before Kane commits to the check.
At that point, Logan Couture and Brent Burns are forced to key in on Pietrangelo without knowing Pacioretty has crept toward his office, the right circle.
“I kind of fanned on that one, and that one ends up going in,” Pacioretty said. “It’s the way the game goes, I guess.”
Pacioretty was on pace for a career-year in 2020; he reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time with the Golden Knights and was one point (66) from tying his career-high.
Now, in this shortened campaign, there’s plausibility to believe Pacioretty could reach 30 goals yet again. His team-high 12 goals have him on pace for a 33-goal campaign, which would be his seventh in the NHL.
There are 11 players in the league with at least 12 goals, and Pacioretty is one of them. Catching Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard might be out of the question.
Being clutch like this during a playoff run, however, is another story.
“I think you’ve got to have the mindset to attack on the 3-on-3,” Pacioretty said. “If you don’t take any chances, you’re not going to create much and end up at your own end.”
Golden Knights Gameday
Morning Skate Report: Golden Knights begin longest road trip of season in San Jose
Just get through this unscathed.
That’s the normal mindset of any road trip; whether it be three games in four nights, or even four in five.
But six games in nine nights? All on the road? Regardless of the opponent, it’s going to be the most strenuous road trip of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights.
“We have to take our recovery very seriously,” said forward Alex Tuch. “I think the coaching staff and our leadership group has made sure we plan it out and we have that off time and downtime to rest and recover, and we’re not over practicing, because we do have to play a lot of hockey.”
The Golden Knights’ longest road trip of the season starts Friday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
Vegas will try to extend its winning streak to five games, which would be a new season-high. This will be the Golden Knights’ first matchup with their heated rivals since Feb. 13, a 3-1 win in San Jose.
The Feb. 25 meeting was postponed due to Sharks forward Tomas Hertl entering COVID-19 protocol
Even though it’s almost been a month since they last played, per usual with this rivalry, there won’t any love lost. Between Jonathan Marchessault cross-checking Sharks defenseman Radim Simek and his teammates not retaliating, to Evander Kane taking a run at Reilly Smith, fireworks might happen.
Tuch even went so far as to say on the AT&T SportsNet postgame show following that game that Kane needed to “look over his shoulder” the next time they meet up.
“It doesn’t matter if nothing happened last game, or something big happened last game. Both teams are going to come out hard and play physical,” Tuch said. “The further down the season, the more games we play, it’s going to get more heated. Play a team eight times, especially San Jose, it’s going to be a pretty physical game tonight.”
But more than the physicality of it all, this is going to test the Golden Knights’ depth. Coach Pete DeBoer has talked about footing the bill when the time comes regarding the postponements and cancelations.
This is the first step in paying it forward.
“You’re asking players to do impossible by showing up every night with the type of energy we need to expend, to play the way we want to play, without rotating fresh people in those spots,” DeBoer said.
DeBoer said the plan is to test the depth and put it to use on this road trip. The goalies, however, were not confirmed. Marc-Andre Fleury is likely to make his 11th consecutive start with Oscar Dansk as the backup.
Robin Lehner did not travel with the team to San Jose, but DeBoer said there is “talk” of him rejoining at the tail-end of the road trip.
“Obviously not optimal, but because of the situation, I think he’s handled it exceptionally well and held up really well,” DeBoer said. “We are getting to a point where we’ve got to look at managing that, or I think we’re risking play falling off, or injury.”
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch — Cody Glass — Keegan Kolesar
William Carrier — Tomas Nosek — Ryan Reaves
Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague — Dylan Coghlan
Marc-Andre Fleury
Oscar Dansk
McNabb nearing return
Defenseman Brayden McNabb skated with his teammates at morning skate and is nearing his return to the lineup.
“He is on the trip, getting close to reintegrating with the group,” DeBoer said.
McNabb’s return to the lineup, as noted on VHN last week, is going to be intriguing. There’s no immediate desire to break up the new top pairing of Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, seeing how McNabb has been a top-pair guy since the beginning.
I’d still expect Dylan Coghlan as the odd-man out and McNabb, for the time being, moving to the third pair with Nic Hague.