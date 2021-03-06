Analysis
Breakdown: Max Pacioretty continues clutch heroics with third OT winner of season
Max Pacioretty has never had more than two game-winning overtime goals in a season.
Put a condensed season in front of him and he’s hockey’s version of Jerry West.
The Vegas Golden Knights survived a late rally from the San Jose Sharks on Friday with a 5-4 overtime victory at SAP Center. Pacioretty’s one-timer 1:25 into the extra frame snuck through Devan Dubnyk’s left pad and propelled the Golden Knights to their fifth consecutive win.
“I’ve had a lot of looks like that as of late, and I’ve gotten a lot of wood on them and they haven’t gone in,” Pacioretty said.
He got just enough on Friday.
This was Pacioretty’s third overtime winner of the season, and second this week. COVID has obviously thrown off the time-space continuum, but Pacioretty scored the game-winner on Monday in that 5-4 rally against the Minnesota Wild at home.
Overtime has been a thrill ride for the Golden Knights, to say the least. Vegas is 10-12 in the past two seasons in games decided by overtime. In that context, the Golden Knights were 8-4 during the inaugural season.
Safe to say it’s been an element lacking in the Golden Knights’ win-loss ledger. That’s not the case in 2021.
The Golden Knights are 4-0 when the game is decided by the game-winning goal, three of them coming in the last four games; twice from Pacioretty, and once from William Karlsson on Feb. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Pacioretty also nearly gave away the Annexation of Puerto Rico on Jan. 16, scoring seven seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win against Anaheim at home.
“I think our group, 3-on-3, they have a good feel for hanging on to the puck, the possession element of being able to not force things and out-change the other team,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “They do a great job of creating motion and having patience in order to wait for a hole and have an opportunity.”
DeBoer said it best; puck possession. The Golden Knights allowed one shot attempt from the Sharks in overtime; Timo Meier’s attempt 18 seconds off a Shea Theodore turnover. After that, the Sharks held possession for 16 seconds before Pacioretty forced a turnover at the defensive blue line.
The common theme on Pacioretty’s game-winners has been Mark Stone. The Golden Knights’ captain was the primary assist man on Pacioretty’s first two clinchers. Whether it be setting up a one-timer or a tap-in in front, Stone knows where to find Pacioretty.
Saturday, Stone still got an assist on the winner, but not the primary tally. Stone dumped it to Alex Pietrangelo right before taking a shot from Evander Kane. Stone already gives up the puck before Kane commits to the check.
At that point, Logan Couture and Brent Burns are forced to key in on Pietrangelo without knowing Pacioretty has crept toward his office, the right circle.
“I kind of fanned on that one, and that one ends up going in,” Pacioretty said. “It’s the way the game goes, I guess.”
Pacioretty was on pace for a career-year in 2020; he reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time with the Golden Knights and was one point (66) from tying his career-high.
Now, in this shortened campaign, there’s plausibility to believe Pacioretty could reach 30 goals yet again. His team-high 12 goals have him on pace for a 33-goal campaign, which would be his seventh in the NHL.
There are 11 players in the league with at least 12 goals, and Pacioretty is one of them. Catching Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard might be out of the question.
Being clutch like this during a playoff run, however, is another story.
“I think you’ve got to have the mindset to attack on the 3-on-3,” Pacioretty said. “If you don’t take any chances, you’re not going to create much and end up at your own end.”
Analysis
Golden Grades: Marc-Andre Fleury spectacular again in Golden Knights victory over Wild
It must be Groundhog Day, because the Vegas Golden Knights figured out how to beat the Minnesota Wild.
Ten goals in two games, two wins in completely different fashion, but all important in the same. The Golden Knights won 5-1 on Wednesday and widened their points percentage cushion on Minnesota with a game in hand.
“Come in here on a six-game winning streak, real good record. You can see why,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I thought we bent but didn’t break in some key moments. We haven’t had a good record against this team historically, but to come in and get four points was a big moment for our group.”
The Golden Knights are now a whopping 4-6-0 against Minnesota and will see them twice more next week in St. Paul. More importantly, the Golden Knights are nearing the 30-point plateau at the 20-game mark, and are third in the league in points percentage behind Tampa Bay and Toronto.
Less than 48 hours after rallying from two goals down to win in overtime, the Golden Knights put a complete 60 minutes together for their most dominant win against the Wild.
“WIth a team with speed, you want to take their time and space away as much as you can,” said forward Chandler Stephenson. “Second period last game was a lesson learned, and they took it to us. We just wanted to weather the storm, especially in the third.”
On to the grades.
OFFENSE: B
The lines went back to normal, and the big-boy names came to play
Four players had a goal and an assist, which included Mark Stone and Alex Tuch, in this victory. Stone dipped to a sub-par (kidding) two-point night after five helpers on Monday.
Max Pacioretty could’ve been on the board at least once had Cam Talbot not been a thief in the night on multiple occasions.
The game slowed in the second period, as expected when facing the Wild. Even with their newfound ability to score, Minnesota can still have a team playing like they’re trekking through mud.
Outside of Tuch’s goal 2:03 into the game, the third line was stagnant (6-14) and 15.72 expected goals percentage, which included Tuch’s goal.
The Golden Knights out-attempted Minnesota 19-10 in the second period, but none were really dangerous outside of Jonathan Marchessault’s goal at 5:03.
Overall, it was a solid night that turned into an eruption in the third. Considering how much the Golden Knights have struggled to even eclipse two goals against the Wild, this is a vast improvement.
To win two games in different fashions says a lot on how far the Golden Knights have come against the Wild. We’ll revisit this on Monday when the series shifts to St. Paul.
DEFENSE: B+
It was a solid night for the blueliners.
The cheat-code combo (Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore) were on the ice for 17 attempts while only allowing 10, while giving up 0.27 expected goals. The two workhorses (Theodore led in ice time at 25:45, Pietrangelo at 25:22) have been together for four games, each of them wins. Surely there’s a coincidence.
Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud have been the quiet pair, but that’s a good thing. They’re not going to wow offensively together, but they’ll control possession (14-8) fairly well. The only concern was them allowing three high-danger chances while allowing 0.65 goals allowed.
Nic Hague had a solid two-assist night, but he and Dylan Coghlan fizzled out in the final 40 minutes. The third pair was strong behind the net, playing the puck well in the first period. The duo ended by seeing 10 attempts go by the wayside.
All signs continue to point to Coghlan being the odd-man out when Brayden McNabb returns to the lineup. After being benched in the third period Monday and playing a blue-line worst 12:33 on Wednesday, it may be time to give the young Coghlan a break.
GOALTENDING: A+
We’re at the point that writing anything about Marc-Andre Fleury needs to be recycled and re-used.
Fleury was spectacular yet again, making a season-high 36 saves in his 10th consecutive start, and was one fluke goal by Marcus Foligno away from another shutout.
It’s become routine at this point for Fleury to make the impossible seem possible. After allowing a season-high four goals Monday, Fleury stopped all but one of the 14 high-danger chances he saw.
“The more you play, you just go out and play and not think as much,” Fleury said. “You react to what’s happening in front of you. You just wait for the puck more. The play slows down a little bit, so it’s been good.”
Fleury’s 1.71 GAA and .939 save percentage are still slightly off the pace set by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but there’s no doubt the 36-year-old Fleury continues putting up Vezina-like numbers. There’s really nothing else to say at this point, other than Fleury continues defying the laws of physics.
FINAL THOUGHTS
- The Golden Knights will be off Thursday and travel to San Jose for their back-to-back this weekend. Vegas will play six games in nine days, all on the road, with two weekend back-to-backs. Whatever is going on with Robin Lehner better be addressed soon, because Fleury is going to need a break at some point. Considering there’s still no update as of Wednesday, Oscar Dansk might get a look this weekend.
- Tomas Nosek still doesn’t look up to game speed, and that’s to no fault of his own. While admirable he’s dealt with COVID and a newborn in a span of three weeks, Nosek isn’t there yet. For as much as DeBoer relies on the fourth line to light a spark, it may require Nicolas Roy coming back into the lineup this weekend.
- Kirill Kaprizov is so fun to watch, and I can’t wait to see his progression this season.
- The Wild’s Reverse Retro sweaters need to be a permanent thing. Color scheme, look, everything.
Analysis
Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shine in Golden Knights’ win over Ducks
This is what Pete DeBoer envisioned when he put his top two defensemen together.
It’s like the perfect cheat code in “Mike Tyson’s Punch Out,” if there was such a thing. You give Little Mac an opening, he’s going to make Iron Mike pay.
Yes, the purpose of putting Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo together was part of a grand plan to get the Vegas Golden Knights going offensively. That move was probably the third bullet point on a laundry list of items to wake up a team that was in need of production.
Two games in, and the 27-7 pairing has come as advertised. Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game since Jan. 20, and Theodore had a two-assist game for the first time this season.
“The way they like to change things up around here, I think it’s good for the chemistry,” Theodore said. “Being with him, he’s such a good player.”
The Golden Knights escaped with a 3-2 victory Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. William Karlsson scored his second goal of the game with 1:37 left in overtime for the win. Theodore’s second assist came on the game-winner.
And while that goal will go down as the important tally in the House of Mouse, the first two stole the show.
Vegas controlled the game for the majority of the first period. Even after Rickard Rakell scored the game’s first goal 10:09 into the first, the ice seemed tilted in the Golden Knights’ favor.
Part of that momentum was generated by the fourth line. Normally a group DeBoer starts games with, the trio of William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar and Ryan Reaves set the tone as they occasionally do. The Golden Knights’ opening shift lasted 55 seconds, with 50 of it from the offensive zone.
On their sixth shift of the period, the fourth line was in the offensive zone with Theodore and Pietrangelo.
The play starts with Kolesar and Reaves keeping the forecheck alive without the puck. Reaves forces a turnover at center ice and dumps the puck in, with Kolesar giving chase.
Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler’s pass to Rakell along the endboards is intercepted by Pietrangelo, to which he gathers it in the trapezoid below the goal line.
There are a total of nine skaters in the frame when Pietrangelo has the puck. The only player open is Theodore, who hasn’t even crossed the blue line yet. Yes, Pietrangelo found Theodore perfectly in this crowd.
As soon as Theodore receives the puck, it’s a quick pass back to Pietrangelo. With Anaheim already scrambling, Pietrangelo fires a laser with Carrier screening John Gibson perfectly in front.
“[Theodore’s] obviously got great vision, we all know that. We’ve watched that really grow over the last year. I don’t think that goes in unless Will’s in front of the net, screening the goalie,” Pietrangelo said. “We’re finding each other when we need to find each other, but we’re also shooting when we need to. If we can put pressure on teams with the way we can move the puck, it’s certainly something we need as a team.”
On the second goal, a neutral zone breakdown aided in this, but it’s why the Golden Knights gave $61.6 million to Pietrangelo.
Give credit to Jonathan Marchessault, who Pietrangelo and Karlsson said was calling for the puck. Jakob Silfverberg dumped the puck to Pietrangelo with Karlsson on his tail.
Pietrangelo said one of two things were going to happen here: Either he hit Karlsson on the tape and he walks in on Gibson, or nothing materializes and the Golden Knights set up shop in the offensive zone.
It’s a picturesque pass from just above the goal line nearly 150 feet away. Karlsson beat three Ducks coming from the neutral zone, channeled his inner Bobby Orr and scored while falling down.
“With the way we play with our speed, we’re always looking for those opportunities, especially if it’s a neutral zone breakdown like that was,” Pietrangelo said. “I don’t think I make that play unless they’re calling for it. Great finish by him, that’s for sure.”
It’s only two games, but it’s hard not to like what Pietrangelo and Theodore have done together.
Against the Colorado Avalanche last Monday, the pairing was 13-16 in shot attempts while on the ice. Keep in mind, a majority of that 19:27 they played at 5-on-5 was defending Colorado’s top line with Nathan MacKinnon and co.
On Saturday, the Golden Knights out-attempted the Ducks 24-18 with Pietrangelo and Theodore together, a 9-8 edge in scoring chances (8-4 through the first two periods), and 3-5 in high-danger chances.
Anaheim had eight high-danger opportunities in the third period, so keep that in mind.
Through two periods, it was stellar. The Golden Knights eased up in the third and allowed Anaheim to tie it, and eventually get a point.
Having Theodore and Pietrangelo on the ice at the same time unlocks a lot of possibilities offensively, and enhances Pietrangelo’s full capability when he has the puck. That first goal was the perfect example of that.
“Obviously two elite offensive-thinking defensemen,” DeBoer said. “When you’re defending against two guys like that, you have to respect both of their ability to make plays and or beat you with their feet. You get a little more room, and I think that was the case on that goal. They created some room for themselves just with what they’re able to do.”
Who knows what’s going to happen when Brayden McNabb returns from long-term injured reserve? The possibility is there for the McNabb-Pietrangelo pairing to return, but right now might not be that time.
Two games in with this new lineup; two wins. It ain’t broke, so don’t fix it.
Analysis
Brayden McNabb nearing return for Golden Knights – how should he be deployed?
It’s only a matter of time before the Vegas Golden Knights get defenseman Brayden McNabb back.
The Golden Knights’ top defensive defenseman has been on long-term injured reserve since Feb. 1 (retroactive to Jan. 26) and is nearing the 10-game/24-day cutoff of when he can be activated.
McNabb will need time to get up to game speed, per coach Pete DeBoer, but he’s inching closer to where he can begin practicing.
“I got an update today that he’s getting much closer,” DeBoer said Friday. “I think he’s still got a final X-Ray or image in order to confirm full healing, and then he’ll get reintegrated into the group. Obviously, then, he has to get up to speed for not skating in over a month. I don’t have a specific time, but that’s the information I have.”
Logistically, having McNabb back should be an upgrade. He’s been Vegas’ top stay-at-home stalwart since the inaugural season and, at the very least, you’d like a 6-foot-4, 216-pound human being patrolling your blue line.
The last two seasons, however, have been a struggle for McNabb. His 2.77 goals-against per 60 is the worst mark on the Golden Knights and hardly an uptick from his 2.78 last season. The hope was McNabb would rebound from his rough go in the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble (2.8 GA/60), but it hasn’t been an ideal start.
Compare that to Years 1 (2.17) and 2 (2.59), you wonder if McNabb’s days as a top-pairing guy are over.
If we’re along that line of thinking, the next question: Where do you play McNabb when he gets back?
To be clear, McNabb has value to him. It just might not be when pairing him with Alex Pietrangelo.
Eye-test wise, Pietrangelo has played fine, but not to the apex of a seven-year, $61.6 million contract. Keeping Pietrangelo with Shea Theodore, however, sounds a lot more enticing for both top defensemen.
There’s only a one-game sample size for 27-7, but you keep them together if it gets Pietrangelo going.
Zach Whitecloud has played his way to a deserved promotion. Not only has been stellar defensively at 5-on-5 (1.39 GA/60, 1.68 xGA/60), but he’s worked for his offense; Whitecloud has started 5.8 shifts per 60 in the defensive zone; not that far off from McNabb’s 5.87, and Whitecloud has five points to his credit.
While Whitecloud and Nic Hague have been a solid third pairing, I too would like to see more than a one-game sample size with Alec Martinez.
That leaves Hague with McNabb, and that’s an intriguing pair. You’d have to go back to the 2019 preseason to find film of Hague and McNabb playing together, but they played well together. Albeit, new coaching staff and everything since then, but McNabb on the third pair limits his deficiencies.
Also, good luck trying to shoot at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6 defensemen when they’re playing together.
No disrespect to Dylan Coghlan, but the 23-year-old would be the odd man out. There’s still some time for his game to grow and him observing for a bit wouldn’t be the worst idea.
I wouldn’t be too quick to jump the gun on moving on from McNabb just yet. Until this month, McNabb missed only seven games in three seasons. He’s been as reliable as anyone on the Golden Knights and absolutely deserves a chance to show his worth.
We’re a quarter into the season, and DeBoer hasn’t hesitated to shake things up; evidence of jumbling the lines and pairs in Monday’s 3-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche.
McNabb has always been lauded for doing the little things right. Doing those things, in a reduced role, might benefit all parties.
