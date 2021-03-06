Golden Knights Gameday
A Fleury Shutout, Tuch Tallies Twice As Golden Knights Gut Sharks 4-0
Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury was perfect for his fourth shutout of the year as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night.
Tuch notched both of his goals in the second period after Mark Stone opened the scoring at 15:02 of the first period. Reilly Smith added a third period marker to put the game out of reach.
Fleury ended up with 24 saves on the night, recording his league-leading fourth shutout of the year.
Vegas is now riding a six-game win streak, with its last loss coming two weeks ago tonight to the Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- This was a complete game from the VGK. They controlled the game, didn’t take a single penalty, and just kept everything in front of them the entire night. There was never a sense that the team had to press, rather they looked very comfortable and controlled.
- Mark Stone left the game in the second period and did not play in the third. There was no immediate word on his condition, although he did leave the ice under his own power and didn’t appear to be favoring anything.
- Fleury’s fourth shutout of the season leads the NHL. It was also his 65th career donut, putting him in sole possession of 16th place all-time and one behind Patrick Roy for 15th place.
- Alex Tuch now has 12 goals on the season to tie Max Pacioretty for the team lead.
Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday: VGK Fish For Sharks Sweep
The Vegas Golden Knights look to sweep the two-game series with the San Jose Sharks tonight and start 2-0 on this six-game road swing.
Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-10-3)
The Vegas Golden Knights have been on a tear lately, winning five in a row in almost every possible fashion. Last night they blew a 3-0 lead and ended up in overtime, but Max Pacioretty was once again clutch scoring the overtime winner for a 5-4 victory.
It also marked a night off for Marc-Andre Fleury, who had started ten straight for the Golden Knights with Robin Lehner on the shelf. Fleury has been an absolute horse for the VGK this season, going 11-3-0 with three shutouts, a 1.71 GAA and .939 save percentage. But last night it was Oscar Dansk getting the nod in net, and although the outing was a tenuous one, he recorded the win and made some big saves along the way for his fourth NHL win.
It’s been an interesting stretch for the VGK because they’ve won games in so many ways. They’ve come from behind and blown leads. They’ve led from start to finish. They’ve won blowouts and back-and-forth close games. These are all good signs for this team because no matter what the situation, they’ve found ways to win. Especially come playoff time, knowing that you’ve already had success in “x” situation imbues a confidence all its own to a hockey team.
The Sharks meanwhile are heading the opposite direction. San Jose has only won once in its last five outings with a total of three points in that stretch. There’s not a single symptom that could easily fix the Sharks woes either. Goaltending has been subpar, the defense hasn’t helped the goaltending, and goals have been hard to come by. Even when they do score, they still give up a lot more – witness the 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues back on February 27. It’s been a difficult road in recent years for the Sharks and despite what the talent says on paper, on the ice things will continue to be a struggle unless some big changes happen.
Keep An Eye On
Vegas Golden Knights
There’s actually quite a few big names I could single out, but let’s shift the focus away from the forwards and even the stars on defense. I’ve talked about this before, but Alec Martinez is a rock back on D for the VGK. Martinez ranks second in the NHL with 69 blocked shots. He’s only six back of league leader Adam Larsson of the New Jersey Devils despite having played five fewer games to this point. Martinez is also smart with his puck movement and his veteran savvy helps cover when his D partner rushes the puck.
To see what Martinez really does, watch him away from the puck. You’ll see the areas he covers and how he anticipates plays happening to help thwart scoring chances. Still a very underrated pickup for the Vegas Golden Knights.
San Jose Sharks
Kevin Labanc has points in five of his last six games (3-4-7) and is one of the most productive younger Sharks. While Logan Couture is the big name for San Jose, Labanc is part of the young core that will make up the Sharks future and any shot they have at returning to prominence in the next few years.
Tom’s Notes:
- The Sharks are giving up 3.86 goals per game, second-worst in the NHL (Ottawa – 3.92).
- Patrick Marleau’s next goal will tie him for 23rd all-time in NHL history with Joe Nieuwendyk and Mats Sundin with 564 goals.
- The Vegas Golden Knights are 10-1-3 all-time against the San Jose Sharks.
- Vegas won’t see the Sharks again until they return home March 15 and 17 for a two-game set.
Analysis
Breakdown: Max Pacioretty continues clutch heroics with third OT winner of season
Max Pacioretty has never had more than two game-winning overtime goals in a season.
Put a condensed season in front of him and he’s hockey’s version of Jerry West.
The Vegas Golden Knights survived a late rally from the San Jose Sharks on Friday with a 5-4 overtime victory at SAP Center. Pacioretty’s one-timer 1:25 into the extra frame snuck through Devan Dubnyk’s left pad and propelled the Golden Knights to their fifth consecutive win.
“I’ve had a lot of looks like that as of late, and I’ve gotten a lot of wood on them and they haven’t gone in,” Pacioretty said.
He got just enough on Friday.
This was Pacioretty’s third overtime winner of the season, and second this week. COVID has obviously thrown off the time-space continuum, but Pacioretty scored the game-winner on Monday in that 5-4 rally against the Minnesota Wild at home.
Overtime has been a thrill ride for the Golden Knights, to say the least. Vegas is 10-12 in the past two seasons in games decided by overtime. In that context, the Golden Knights were 8-4 during the inaugural season.
Safe to say it’s been an element lacking in the Golden Knights’ win-loss ledger. That’s not the case in 2021.
The Golden Knights are 4-0 when the game is decided by the game-winning goal, three of them coming in the last four games; twice from Pacioretty, and once from William Karlsson on Feb. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Pacioretty also nearly gave away the Annexation of Puerto Rico on Jan. 16, scoring seven seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win against Anaheim at home.
“I think our group, 3-on-3, they have a good feel for hanging on to the puck, the possession element of being able to not force things and out-change the other team,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “They do a great job of creating motion and having patience in order to wait for a hole and have an opportunity.”
DeBoer said it best; puck possession. The Golden Knights allowed one shot attempt from the Sharks in overtime; Timo Meier’s attempt 18 seconds off a Shea Theodore turnover. After that, the Sharks held possession for 16 seconds before Pacioretty forced a turnover at the defensive blue line.
The common theme on Pacioretty’s game-winners has been Mark Stone. The Golden Knights’ captain was the primary assist man on Pacioretty’s first two clinchers. Whether it be setting up a one-timer or a tap-in in front, Stone knows where to find Pacioretty.
Saturday, Stone still got an assist on the winner, but not the primary tally. Stone dumped it to Alex Pietrangelo right before taking a shot from Evander Kane. Stone already gives up the puck before Kane commits to the check.
At that point, Logan Couture and Brent Burns are forced to key in on Pietrangelo without knowing Pacioretty has crept toward his office, the right circle.
“I kind of fanned on that one, and that one ends up going in,” Pacioretty said. “It’s the way the game goes, I guess.”
Pacioretty was on pace for a career-year in 2020; he reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time with the Golden Knights and was one point (66) from tying his career-high.
Now, in this shortened campaign, there’s plausibility to believe Pacioretty could reach 30 goals yet again. His team-high 12 goals have him on pace for a 33-goal campaign, which would be his seventh in the NHL.
There are 11 players in the league with at least 12 goals, and Pacioretty is one of them. Catching Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard might be out of the question.
Being clutch like this during a playoff run, however, is another story.
“I think you’ve got to have the mindset to attack on the 3-on-3,” Pacioretty said. “If you don’t take any chances, you’re not going to create much and end up at your own end.”
Golden Knights Gameday
Max Pacioretty Leads Golden Knights Past Sharks in OT 5-4
Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the game in overtime to send the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks Friday night.
Vegas built a 3-0 lead on goals by Pacioretty, Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson.
But the Sharks would claw back into the game, eventually knotting the contest at four with just 1:07 to go when Oscar Dansk (25 saves) fanned on a clearing attempt that was tipped home by Kevin Labanc.
But just 1:25 into overtime, Pacioretty scored the game winner off a setup from Alex Pietrangelo, beating relief goaltender Devan Dubnyk (17 saves, L) under the left pad. The play was set up by Mark Stone absorbing a hit just inside the Sharks line to keep the play alive and create room for the Pietrangelo to Pacioretty connection.
Dansk picked up his first win of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights as Marc-Andre Fleury received a rare night off.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- Dansk didn’t look great but he got the job done. Fanning on the puck late to give up the tying goal certainly didn’t help my opinion, but there were a few goals I think he’d want back. That said, for a guy who hasn’t seen a game in the NHL in almost two years he deserves some slack. Fortunately for the VGK, they’re a strong enough team to overcome a shaky start and beat a team they definitely should
- Vegas’ streak of successive penalty kills ended at 20 straight when Brent Burns converted on the power play in the second period.
- Ryan Reaves left the game after a third period collision, leaving the ice favoring his right leg. Reaves had a big fight to start the third period, and while he sat his major penalty Alex Tuch scored playing in his spot on that line to make it 4-2 at the time.
- Speaking of Tuch, he now has six goals in his last six games and is one of the hottest Vegas Golden Knights players.
- Max Pacioretty scored twice in the game and now has a three-game point streak (4-3-7).