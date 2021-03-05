Golden Knights Gameday
Max Pacioretty Leads Golden Knights Past Sharks in OT 5-4
Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the game in overtime to send the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks Friday night.
Vegas built a 3-0 lead on goals by Pacioretty, Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson.
But the Sharks would claw back into the game, eventually knotting the contest at four with just 1:07 to go when Oscar Dansk (25 saves) fanned on a clearing attempt that was tipped home by Kevin Labanc.
But just 1:25 into overtime, Pacioretty scored the game winner off a setup from Alex Pietrangelo, beating relief goaltender Devan Dubnyk (17 saves, L) under the left pad. The play was set up by Mark Stone absorbing a hit just inside the Sharks line to keep the play alive and create room for the Pietrangelo to Pacioretty connection.
Dansk picked up his first win of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights as Marc-Andre Fleury received a rare night off.
Tom’s Takeaways:
- Dansk didn’t look great but he got the job done. Fanning on the puck late to give up the tying goal certainly didn’t help my opinion, but there were a few goals I think he’d want back. That said, for a guy who hasn’t seen a game in the NHL in almost two years he deserves some slack. Fortunately for the VGK, they’re a strong enough team to overcome a shaky start and beat a team they definitely should
- Vegas’ streak of successive penalty kills ended at 20 straight when Brent Burns converted on the power play in the second period.
- Ryan Reaves left the game after a third period collision, leaving the ice favoring his right leg. Reaves had a big fight to start the third period, and while he sat his major penalty Alex Tuch scored playing in his spot on that line to make it 4-2 at the time.
- Speaking of Tuch, he now has six goals in his last six games and is one of the hottest Vegas Golden Knights players.
- Max Pacioretty scored twice in the game and now has a three-game point streak (4-3-7).
Analysis
Breakdown: Max Pacioretty continues clutch heroics with third OT winner of season
Max Pacioretty has never had more than two game-winning overtime goals in a season.
Put a condensed season in front of him and he’s hockey’s version of Jerry West.
The Vegas Golden Knights survived a late rally from the San Jose Sharks on Friday with a 5-4 overtime victory at SAP Center. Pacioretty’s one-timer 1:25 into the extra frame snuck through Devan Dubnyk’s left pad and propelled the Golden Knights to their fifth consecutive win.
“I’ve had a lot of looks like that as of late, and I’ve gotten a lot of wood on them and they haven’t gone in,” Pacioretty said.
He got just enough on Friday.
This was Pacioretty’s third overtime winner of the season, and second this week. COVID has obviously thrown off the time-space continuum, but Pacioretty scored the game-winner on Monday in that 5-4 rally against the Minnesota Wild at home.
Overtime has been a thrill ride for the Golden Knights, to say the least. Vegas is 10-12 in the past two seasons in games decided by overtime. In that context, the Golden Knights were 8-4 during the inaugural season.
Safe to say it’s been an element lacking in the Golden Knights’ win-loss ledger. That’s not the case in 2021.
The Golden Knights are 4-0 when the game is decided by the game-winning goal, three of them coming in the last four games; twice from Pacioretty, and once from William Karlsson on Feb. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Pacioretty also nearly gave away the Annexation of Puerto Rico on Jan. 16, scoring seven seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win against Anaheim at home.
“I think our group, 3-on-3, they have a good feel for hanging on to the puck, the possession element of being able to not force things and out-change the other team,” said Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer. “They do a great job of creating motion and having patience in order to wait for a hole and have an opportunity.”
DeBoer said it best; puck possession. The Golden Knights allowed one shot attempt from the Sharks in overtime; Timo Meier’s attempt 18 seconds off a Shea Theodore turnover. After that, the Sharks held possession for 16 seconds before Pacioretty forced a turnover at the defensive blue line.
The common theme on Pacioretty’s game-winners has been Mark Stone. The Golden Knights’ captain was the primary assist man on Pacioretty’s first two clinchers. Whether it be setting up a one-timer or a tap-in in front, Stone knows where to find Pacioretty.
Saturday, Stone still got an assist on the winner, but not the primary tally. Stone dumped it to Alex Pietrangelo right before taking a shot from Evander Kane. Stone already gives up the puck before Kane commits to the check.
At that point, Logan Couture and Brent Burns are forced to key in on Pietrangelo without knowing Pacioretty has crept toward his office, the right circle.
“I kind of fanned on that one, and that one ends up going in,” Pacioretty said. “It’s the way the game goes, I guess.”
Pacioretty was on pace for a career-year in 2020; he reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time with the Golden Knights and was one point (66) from tying his career-high.
Now, in this shortened campaign, there’s plausibility to believe Pacioretty could reach 30 goals yet again. His team-high 12 goals have him on pace for a 33-goal campaign, which would be his seventh in the NHL.
There are 11 players in the league with at least 12 goals, and Pacioretty is one of them. Catching Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard might be out of the question.
Being clutch like this during a playoff run, however, is another story.
“I think you’ve got to have the mindset to attack on the 3-on-3,” Pacioretty said. “If you don’t take any chances, you’re not going to create much and end up at your own end.”
Morning Skate Report: Golden Knights begin longest road trip of season in San Jose
Just get through this unscathed.
That’s the normal mindset of any road trip; whether it be three games in four nights, or even four in five.
But six games in nine nights? All on the road? Regardless of the opponent, it’s going to be the most strenuous road trip of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights.
“We have to take our recovery very seriously,” said forward Alex Tuch. “I think the coaching staff and our leadership group has made sure we plan it out and we have that off time and downtime to rest and recover, and we’re not over practicing, because we do have to play a lot of hockey.”
The Golden Knights’ longest road trip of the season starts Friday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
Vegas will try to extend its winning streak to five games, which would be a new season-high. This will be the Golden Knights’ first matchup with their heated rivals since Feb. 13, a 3-1 win in San Jose.
The Feb. 25 meeting was postponed due to Sharks forward Tomas Hertl entering COVID-19 protocol
Even though it’s almost been a month since they last played, per usual with this rivalry, there won’t any love lost. Between Jonathan Marchessault cross-checking Sharks defenseman Radim Simek and his teammates not retaliating, to Evander Kane taking a run at Reilly Smith, fireworks might happen.
Tuch even went so far as to say on the AT&T SportsNet postgame show following that game that Kane needed to “look over his shoulder” the next time they meet up.
“It doesn’t matter if nothing happened last game, or something big happened last game. Both teams are going to come out hard and play physical,” Tuch said. “The further down the season, the more games we play, it’s going to get more heated. Play a team eight times, especially San Jose, it’s going to be a pretty physical game tonight.”
But more than the physicality of it all, this is going to test the Golden Knights’ depth. Coach Pete DeBoer has talked about footing the bill when the time comes regarding the postponements and cancelations.
This is the first step in paying it forward.
“You’re asking players to do impossible by showing up every night with the type of energy we need to expend, to play the way we want to play, without rotating fresh people in those spots,” DeBoer said.
DeBoer said the plan is to test the depth and put it to use on this road trip. The goalies, however, were not confirmed. Marc-Andre Fleury is likely to make his 11th consecutive start with Oscar Dansk as the backup.
Robin Lehner did not travel with the team to San Jose, but DeBoer said there is “talk” of him rejoining at the tail-end of the road trip.
“Obviously not optimal, but because of the situation, I think he’s handled it exceptionally well and held up really well,” DeBoer said. “We are getting to a point where we’ve got to look at managing that, or I think we’re risking play falling off, or injury.”
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch — Cody Glass — Keegan Kolesar
William Carrier — Tomas Nosek — Ryan Reaves
Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague — Dylan Coghlan
Marc-Andre Fleury
Oscar Dansk
McNabb nearing return
Defenseman Brayden McNabb skated with his teammates at morning skate and is nearing his return to the lineup.
“He is on the trip, getting close to reintegrating with the group,” DeBoer said.
McNabb’s return to the lineup, as noted on VHN last week, is going to be intriguing. There’s no immediate desire to break up the new top pairing of Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, seeing how McNabb has been a top-pair guy since the beginning.
I’d still expect Dylan Coghlan as the odd-man out and McNabb, for the time being, moving to the third pair with Nic Hague.
Analysis
Golden Grades: Marc-Andre Fleury spectacular again in Golden Knights victory over Wild
It must be Groundhog Day, because the Vegas Golden Knights figured out how to beat the Minnesota Wild.
Ten goals in two games, two wins in completely different fashion, but all important in the same. The Golden Knights won 5-1 on Wednesday and widened their points percentage cushion on Minnesota with a game in hand.
“Come in here on a six-game winning streak, real good record. You can see why,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I thought we bent but didn’t break in some key moments. We haven’t had a good record against this team historically, but to come in and get four points was a big moment for our group.”
The Golden Knights are now a whopping 4-6-0 against Minnesota and will see them twice more next week in St. Paul. More importantly, the Golden Knights are nearing the 30-point plateau at the 20-game mark, and are third in the league in points percentage behind Tampa Bay and Toronto.
Less than 48 hours after rallying from two goals down to win in overtime, the Golden Knights put a complete 60 minutes together for their most dominant win against the Wild.
“WIth a team with speed, you want to take their time and space away as much as you can,” said forward Chandler Stephenson. “Second period last game was a lesson learned, and they took it to us. We just wanted to weather the storm, especially in the third.”
On to the grades.
OFFENSE: B
The lines went back to normal, and the big-boy names came to play
Four players had a goal and an assist, which included Mark Stone and Alex Tuch, in this victory. Stone dipped to a sub-par (kidding) two-point night after five helpers on Monday.
Max Pacioretty could’ve been on the board at least once had Cam Talbot not been a thief in the night on multiple occasions.
The game slowed in the second period, as expected when facing the Wild. Even with their newfound ability to score, Minnesota can still have a team playing like they’re trekking through mud.
Outside of Tuch’s goal 2:03 into the game, the third line was stagnant (6-14) and 15.72 expected goals percentage, which included Tuch’s goal.
The Golden Knights out-attempted Minnesota 19-10 in the second period, but none were really dangerous outside of Jonathan Marchessault’s goal at 5:03.
Overall, it was a solid night that turned into an eruption in the third. Considering how much the Golden Knights have struggled to even eclipse two goals against the Wild, this is a vast improvement.
To win two games in different fashions says a lot on how far the Golden Knights have come against the Wild. We’ll revisit this on Monday when the series shifts to St. Paul.
DEFENSE: B+
It was a solid night for the blueliners.
The cheat-code combo (Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore) were on the ice for 17 attempts while only allowing 10, while giving up 0.27 expected goals. The two workhorses (Theodore led in ice time at 25:45, Pietrangelo at 25:22) have been together for four games, each of them wins. Surely there’s a coincidence.
Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud have been the quiet pair, but that’s a good thing. They’re not going to wow offensively together, but they’ll control possession (14-8) fairly well. The only concern was them allowing three high-danger chances while allowing 0.65 goals allowed.
Nic Hague had a solid two-assist night, but he and Dylan Coghlan fizzled out in the final 40 minutes. The third pair was strong behind the net, playing the puck well in the first period. The duo ended by seeing 10 attempts go by the wayside.
All signs continue to point to Coghlan being the odd-man out when Brayden McNabb returns to the lineup. After being benched in the third period Monday and playing a blue-line worst 12:33 on Wednesday, it may be time to give the young Coghlan a break.
GOALTENDING: A+
We’re at the point that writing anything about Marc-Andre Fleury needs to be recycled and re-used.
Fleury was spectacular yet again, making a season-high 36 saves in his 10th consecutive start, and was one fluke goal by Marcus Foligno away from another shutout.
It’s become routine at this point for Fleury to make the impossible seem possible. After allowing a season-high four goals Monday, Fleury stopped all but one of the 14 high-danger chances he saw.
“The more you play, you just go out and play and not think as much,” Fleury said. “You react to what’s happening in front of you. You just wait for the puck more. The play slows down a little bit, so it’s been good.”
Fleury’s 1.71 GAA and .939 save percentage are still slightly off the pace set by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but there’s no doubt the 36-year-old Fleury continues putting up Vezina-like numbers. There’s really nothing else to say at this point, other than Fleury continues defying the laws of physics.
FINAL THOUGHTS
- The Golden Knights will be off Thursday and travel to San Jose for their back-to-back this weekend. Vegas will play six games in nine days, all on the road, with two weekend back-to-backs. Whatever is going on with Robin Lehner better be addressed soon, because Fleury is going to need a break at some point. Considering there’s still no update as of Wednesday, Oscar Dansk might get a look this weekend.
- Tomas Nosek still doesn’t look up to game speed, and that’s to no fault of his own. While admirable he’s dealt with COVID and a newborn in a span of three weeks, Nosek isn’t there yet. For as much as DeBoer relies on the fourth line to light a spark, it may require Nicolas Roy coming back into the lineup this weekend.
- Kirill Kaprizov is so fun to watch, and I can’t wait to see his progression this season.
- The Wild’s Reverse Retro sweaters need to be a permanent thing. Color scheme, look, everything.