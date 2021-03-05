Golden Knights Gameday
Morning Skate Report: Golden Knights begin longest road trip of season in San Jose
Just get through this unscathed.
That’s the normal mindset of any road trip; whether it be three games in four nights, or even four in five.
But six games in nine nights? All on the road? Regardless of the opponent, it’s going to be the most strenuous road trip of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights.
“We have to take our recovery very seriously,” said forward Alex Tuch. “I think the coaching staff and our leadership group has made sure we plan it out and we have that off time and downtime to rest and recover, and we’re not over practicing, because we do have to play a lot of hockey.”
The Golden Knights’ longest road trip of the season starts Friday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
Vegas will try to extend its winning streak to five games, which would be a new season-high. This will be the Golden Knights’ first matchup with their heated rivals since Feb. 13, a 3-1 win in San Jose.
The Feb. 25 meeting was postponed due to Sharks forward Tomas Hertl entering COVID-19 protocol
Even though it’s almost been a month since they last played, per usual with this rivalry, there won’t any love lost. Between Jonathan Marchessault cross-checking Sharks defenseman Radim Simek and his teammates not retaliating, to Evander Kane taking a run at Reilly Smith, fireworks might happen.
Tuch even went so far as to say on the AT&T SportsNet postgame show following that game that Kane needed to “look over his shoulder” the next time they meet up.
“It doesn’t matter if nothing happened last game, or something big happened last game. Both teams are going to come out hard and play physical,” Tuch said. “The further down the season, the more games we play, it’s going to get more heated. Play a team eight times, especially San Jose, it’s going to be a pretty physical game tonight.”
But more than the physicality of it all, this is going to test the Golden Knights’ depth. Coach Pete DeBoer has talked about footing the bill when the time comes regarding the postponements and cancelations.
This is the first step in paying it forward.
“You’re asking players to do impossible by showing up every night with the type of energy we need to expend, to play the way we want to play, without rotating fresh people in those spots,” DeBoer said.
DeBoer said the plan is to test the depth and put it to use on this road trip. The goalies, however, were not confirmed. Marc-Andre Fleury is likely to make his 11th consecutive start with Oscar Dansk as the backup.
Robin Lehner did not travel with the team to San Jose, but DeBoer said there is “talk” of him rejoining at the tail-end of the road trip.
“Obviously not optimal, but because of the situation, I think he’s handled it exceptionally well and held up really well,” DeBoer said. “We are getting to a point where we’ve got to look at managing that, or I think we’re risking play falling off, or injury.”
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch — Cody Glass — Keegan Kolesar
William Carrier — Tomas Nosek — Ryan Reaves
Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague — Dylan Coghlan
Marc-Andre Fleury
Oscar Dansk
McNabb nearing return
Defenseman Brayden McNabb skated with his teammates at morning skate and is nearing his return to the lineup.
“He is on the trip, getting close to reintegrating with the group,” DeBoer said.
McNabb’s return to the lineup, as noted on VHN last week, is going to be intriguing. There’s no immediate desire to break up the new top pairing of Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, seeing how McNabb has been a top-pair guy since the beginning.
I’d still expect Dylan Coghlan as the odd-man out and McNabb, for the time being, moving to the third pair with Nic Hague.
Analysis
Golden Grades: Marc-Andre Fleury spectacular again in Golden Knights victory over Wild
It must be Groundhog Day, because the Vegas Golden Knights figured out how to beat the Minnesota Wild.
Ten goals in two games, two wins in completely different fashion, but all important in the same. The Golden Knights won 5-1 on Wednesday and widened their points percentage cushion on Minnesota with a game in hand.
“Come in here on a six-game winning streak, real good record. You can see why,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “I thought we bent but didn’t break in some key moments. We haven’t had a good record against this team historically, but to come in and get four points was a big moment for our group.”
The Golden Knights are now a whopping 4-6-0 against Minnesota and will see them twice more next week in St. Paul. More importantly, the Golden Knights are nearing the 30-point plateau at the 20-game mark, and are third in the league in points percentage behind Tampa Bay and Toronto.
Less than 48 hours after rallying from two goals down to win in overtime, the Golden Knights put a complete 60 minutes together for their most dominant win against the Wild.
“WIth a team with speed, you want to take their time and space away as much as you can,” said forward Chandler Stephenson. “Second period last game was a lesson learned, and they took it to us. We just wanted to weather the storm, especially in the third.”
On to the grades.
OFFENSE: B
The lines went back to normal, and the big-boy names came to play
Four players had a goal and an assist, which included Mark Stone and Alex Tuch, in this victory. Stone dipped to a sub-par (kidding) two-point night after five helpers on Monday.
Max Pacioretty could’ve been on the board at least once had Cam Talbot not been a thief in the night on multiple occasions.
The game slowed in the second period, as expected when facing the Wild. Even with their newfound ability to score, Minnesota can still have a team playing like they’re trekking through mud.
Outside of Tuch’s goal 2:03 into the game, the third line was stagnant (6-14) and 15.72 expected goals percentage, which included Tuch’s goal.
The Golden Knights out-attempted Minnesota 19-10 in the second period, but none were really dangerous outside of Jonathan Marchessault’s goal at 5:03.
Overall, it was a solid night that turned into an eruption in the third. Considering how much the Golden Knights have struggled to even eclipse two goals against the Wild, this is a vast improvement.
To win two games in different fashions says a lot on how far the Golden Knights have come against the Wild. We’ll revisit this on Monday when the series shifts to St. Paul.
DEFENSE: B+
It was a solid night for the blueliners.
The cheat-code combo (Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore) were on the ice for 17 attempts while only allowing 10, while giving up 0.27 expected goals. The two workhorses (Theodore led in ice time at 25:45, Pietrangelo at 25:22) have been together for four games, each of them wins. Surely there’s a coincidence.
Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud have been the quiet pair, but that’s a good thing. They’re not going to wow offensively together, but they’ll control possession (14-8) fairly well. The only concern was them allowing three high-danger chances while allowing 0.65 goals allowed.
Nic Hague had a solid two-assist night, but he and Dylan Coghlan fizzled out in the final 40 minutes. The third pair was strong behind the net, playing the puck well in the first period. The duo ended by seeing 10 attempts go by the wayside.
All signs continue to point to Coghlan being the odd-man out when Brayden McNabb returns to the lineup. After being benched in the third period Monday and playing a blue-line worst 12:33 on Wednesday, it may be time to give the young Coghlan a break.
GOALTENDING: A+
We’re at the point that writing anything about Marc-Andre Fleury needs to be recycled and re-used.
Fleury was spectacular yet again, making a season-high 36 saves in his 10th consecutive start, and was one fluke goal by Marcus Foligno away from another shutout.
It’s become routine at this point for Fleury to make the impossible seem possible. After allowing a season-high four goals Monday, Fleury stopped all but one of the 14 high-danger chances he saw.
“The more you play, you just go out and play and not think as much,” Fleury said. “You react to what’s happening in front of you. You just wait for the puck more. The play slows down a little bit, so it’s been good.”
Fleury’s 1.71 GAA and .939 save percentage are still slightly off the pace set by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but there’s no doubt the 36-year-old Fleury continues putting up Vezina-like numbers. There’s really nothing else to say at this point, other than Fleury continues defying the laws of physics.
FINAL THOUGHTS
- The Golden Knights will be off Thursday and travel to San Jose for their back-to-back this weekend. Vegas will play six games in nine days, all on the road, with two weekend back-to-backs. Whatever is going on with Robin Lehner better be addressed soon, because Fleury is going to need a break at some point. Considering there’s still no update as of Wednesday, Oscar Dansk might get a look this weekend.
- Tomas Nosek still doesn’t look up to game speed, and that’s to no fault of his own. While admirable he’s dealt with COVID and a newborn in a span of three weeks, Nosek isn’t there yet. For as much as DeBoer relies on the fourth line to light a spark, it may require Nicolas Roy coming back into the lineup this weekend.
- Kirill Kaprizov is so fun to watch, and I can’t wait to see his progression this season.
- The Wild’s Reverse Retro sweaters need to be a permanent thing. Color scheme, look, everything.
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Golden Knights Past Wild 5-1
Marc-Andre Fleury continued his stellar play while the Vegas Golden Knights received goals from Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and an empty-net goal from William Karlsson en route to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.
The win gives Vegas both halves of the two-game set and moves the Golden Knights to 14-4-1 on the season with 29 points.
Minnesota gave the Golden Knights all they could handle once again but Vegas again came out on top. Marc-Andre Fleury was a major factor in the win for the Golden Knights, stopping including several highlight reel saves throughout the contest.
Une autre semaine, un autre arrêt spectaculaire de Marc-André Fleury. WOW!!! 😱🌺😱 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/krG8s6kGq7
— LNH (@LNH_FR) March 4, 2021
C’est fantastique!
Tom’s Takeaways:
- The Minnesota Wild power play looks like a unit that should have more than five goals on the season, but they don’t. There’s a lot of talent on that Wild man advantage unit, and it should only be a matter of time until they start clicking. Good thing it wasn’t against Vegas.
- I’m running out of superlatives for Marc-Andre Fleury. He’s doing so much right. His recovery time from saves is almost nill. His positioning has been incredible. He’s been centered and strong at his core when moving, allowing him to really make controlled movements and avoid scrambles. He’s tracking pucks and reading plays at an elite level right now. It really has been amazing to see the entire process unfold this season after many thought he was washed up.
- The Golden Knights gave up 20 shots in the third period, the most in any period against this season.
- This is a statement win for Vegas, just like Monday night was. Monday’s win says we can come back against anyone and don’t quit. Tonight’s win said we can put someone away when they’re wounded and dangerous. Even though it’s easy to argue this wasn’t the best game of the VGK season, it was one of the most important. Both are very important instincts to have for a deep playoff run.
Golden Knights Gameday
Morning Skate Report: Golden Knights expecting push from Wild
Sweeping a team in these mini series’ isn’t an easy task, but the Vegas Golden Knights have made it a habit.
The Golden Knights have swept three two-game sets this season, but none might be bigger than putting some distance between themselves and the Minnesota Wild if they can accomplish that Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas is coming off a 5-4 overtime victory Monday that required a two-goal rally in the third period. The Golden Knights conquered their Minnesota demons for one night, but let the record show they’re still well below. 500 against the Wild (3-6-0) because hockey is weird.
“We obviously have to be ready for a push. Real good team and a lot of pride, a lot of veterans,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “We know we’re going to see them at a different level tonight than we saw them especially at the end of that game in the third.”
DeBoer returned the forward lines to their rightful places in the third period. The Golden Knights needed a spark trailing 4-2 after 40 minutes. Above all, Vegas got a spark from Mark Stone and his five primary assists.
Based on the rushes at morning skate, the lines will go back to normal pre-blender.
“There’s a fine line there,” DeBoer said. “Players, and coaches, we’d love to have the same combinations the entire year. As a coach, when things get stagnant or your team hasn’t had momentum for a large chunk of game, or games, we only have so many tools in order to spark a team.”
Win or lose, the Golden Knights will maintain a grip of first place in the West Division because of points percentage. The Golden Knights have a game in hand on Minnesota, and four games on the one-point-trailing St. Louis Blues.
Vegas and Minnesota combined for six goals in the second period. Good news for the Knights; they got two on the power play. Bad news; Minnesota countered each power-play goal with two goals in at least 1:06 because of turnovers and defensive breakdowns.
Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno scored twice in 1:06 after Cody Glass’ goal, while Foligno and Nick Bonino scored twice in 19 seconds after the first of Max Pacioretty’s two goals.
“Our second period wasn’t ideal,” said forward Jonathan Marchessault. “We got a few unlucky bounces. We’re a good team. At the end of the night, we found a way to win a hockey game. It was a good third period and overtime.”
It was a memorable third period and overtime for the 2,605 fans in attendance at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. Moreover, a new batch of fans will be ushered in to watch this battle of the top two teams in the West Division.
“They’ve personally caught me by surprise with how good they are this year because we didn’t really know what to expect with changes to their lineup,” Marchessault said of the Wild. “They play a fast game, they were really good and we’ve got to be ready for them. They’re legit.”
Parise scratched
This does not pertain to the Golden Knights. However, it is a big moment for the opponent. Wild forward Zach Parise, who has played 532 games with Minnesota, will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday.
This will only be the second time Parise will not play due to being a healthy scratch, and first with the Wild. The 36-year-old forward has played 1,034 games in the NHL.
Parise did not go off for a line change when the Golden Knights were trying to tie the game Monday. Parise was on the ice for 1:33 before Alex Tuch tied it with 41.6 seconds remaining.
In other words, Parise is scratched because the veteran tried to do a veteran thing.
“It was disappointing, and I don’t agree with the decision,” Parise said. “In my heart, I felt like I was doing the right thing.”
Parise said his intention was to get teammate Foligno his first NHL hat trick. When Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled for the extra attacker, he told Foligno, “if I get the puck, get up ice with me. I’m not going to shoot. I’m going to find you.”
“We were out there for a little bit, and Marcus had a break, and I made the decision to try and join in to help him. They end up getting the puck, and I saw him change on the backcheck, and I didn’t think it would be a good idea for me to change to, so I stayed out there,” Parise said. “Unfortunately, it was the ultimate backfire that they ended up tying the game.”
Parise said the team is “100 percent behind me and have my back, and that’s what matters.”
“It’s hard. I don’t care who the player is; it’s a hard decision. We’re taking the livelihood away from someone who loves what they do,” said Wild coach Dean Evason. “I can speak from experience, your head is going in a million different directions.”
