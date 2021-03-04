Tom’s Daily: Vegas Heating Up; Fleury Amazes Again; more

Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights are heating up again; Marc-Andre Fleury looks fantastic; Grading the Golden Knights; Oilers offense disappears; Avalanche fans holding their breath as MacKinnon knocked out of game vs. San Jose Sharks; Alex Ovechkin goes spear fishing and pays for it; more

VGK

Here are our Golden Grades from last night’s 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild, and it’s hard not to keep bringing up the play of Marc-Andre Fleury. (VegasHockeyNow)

In case you missed any of the highlights from yesterday’s game, here they are. (NHL.com)

NHL

Colorado Avalanche fans are still anxious after Nathan MacKinnon was knocked out of last night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but it could be ok. (ColoradoHockeyNow)

Alex Ovechkin delivered a shot straight to the groin of Boston Bruins agitator Trent Frederic last night, and the league dropped the hammer to the fullest extent of the law. Well, monetarily. You didn’t think they’d suspend him did you? (BostonHockeyNow)

Sasha Barkov continues to be a quiet yet major force with the Florida Panthers, celebrating his 500th NHL game with a franchise on the rise. (FloridaHockeyNow)

The Toronto Maple Leafs just swept the Edmonton Oilers and the Oilers didn’t look good at all. (TSN)

Hockeyverse

Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts, one of my weekly must-reads. (Sportsnet)

TSN’s Frank Seravalli opines that Canada’s slow vaccine rollout could affect the NHL’s bottom line next season. (TSN)