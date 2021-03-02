Tom's Daily
Tom’s Daily: Mark Stone; Vegas OT Win; Fans Return; COVID-19; more
Tom’s Daily: Mark Stone sets ’em all up for Vegas Golden Knights in 5-4 OT win; Fans return to T-Mobile Arena; NHL Power Rankings; League COVID-19 numbers falling; more.
VGK
What a crazy night for the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans back in the building. A come-from-behind win. Mark Stone and his amazing performance. This is the kind of night that an entire season could rally around. (VegasHockeyNow)
As of last night’s game, fans are allowed back at T-Mobile Arena in a limited capacity. If you’re one of the lucky ones with tickets, here’s a list of do’s and don’t’s when headed to the game. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHL
Yahoo Sports dropped its power rankings, and the Minnesota Wild are rocketing up the charts. (Yahoo! Sports)
Good news for league COVID-19 numbers as the league ends February with just four players in pandemic protocols. (ESPN)
Hockeyverse
I hate that this is news, but it is. Todd Bertuzzi was arrested for a DUI in Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)
Love him or hate him, Theo Fleury is trying his best
Tom’s Daily: Pietrangelo, Theodore, Fleury Shine for VGK
Tom’s Daily: Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shine in Vegas Golden Knights OT win over Anaheim Ducks; VGK sever deal with UpickTrade after blowback; Vintage Marc-Andre Fleury; Patrick Kane hits 400 goals; John Tortorella doesn’t care how hot his seat gets and more.
VGK
Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shined for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks. (VegasHockeyNow)
Just three days after announcing a partnership with UpickTrade the Golden Knights have cancelled the partnership amid blowback from pretty much everywhere. (ESPN)
Logan Thompson dressed as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury after Oscar Dansk was sent back to the Henderson Silver Knights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Our own Tom Callahan called it two weeks ago: this is vintage Marc-Andre Fleury. Now the rest of hockey is beginning to notice, like the good folks at TSN. (TSN)
NHL
Patrick Kane hit 400 NHL goals in the Chicago Blackhawks win over the Detroit Red Wings Sunday. (Sportsnet)
The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost five in a row, but John Tortorella says he’s never concerned about his job security. (TSN)
Both Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen have returned to practice with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (TSN)
Hockeyverse
The PWPHA Dream Gap Tour took to the ice at Madison Square Garden for a historic women’s game. (USA Today)
NHL Agent Bayne Pettinger is paving the way for LGBTQ+ members in hockey. (Sportsnet)
Tom’s Daily: Golden Knights Game Postponed, Hertl Out for SJ
Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights game with the San Jose Sharks Thursday night has been postponed, Sharks’ Tomas Hertl on COVID-19 protocol list; Boston Bruins – Philadelphia Flyers most-watched game ever on NBCSN with over 1 million viewers; NHL Schedule Updates; more
VGK
Vegas Golden Knights – San Jose Sharks game postponed for Thursday night out of “an abundance of caution.” (VegasHockeyNow)
Related: San Jose’s Tomas Hertl has been placed in the COVID-19 protocols by the NHL. (SanJoseHockeyNow)
NHL
The NHL has issued more schedule updates for games postponed by COVID-19 protocols. (NHL.com)
Freddie Andersen getting closer to returning for the Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN)
A “shaken” Artemi Panarin is taking time away from the New York Rangers following accusations coming out of Russia. USA Today takes a look at how Vladimir Putin’s reach and influence still hangs over Russian players. (USA Today)
Hockeyverse
The Bruins – Flyers game at Lake Tahoe on Sunday broke records including the most-watched regular season NHL game ever on NBCSN. (NBC Sports)
Good to see Henrik Lundqvist back on the ice again. (NHL.com)
Tom’s Daily: VGK Tickets; Aex Tuch Promoted; more
Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sales plans; Alex Tuch promoted to top line duties; Former BMG member Marc Roberts enjoying life with the VGK; Habs fire Julien, Muller; more.
VGK
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the team’s ticket sales plans for games with limited capacity at T-Mobile Arena (VegasHockeyNow)
Alex Tuch has played his way to the top line, continuing his successful run with the Golden Knights in last year’s playoffs. (VegasHockeyNow)
Former Blue Man Group member Marc Roberts is loving his new role with the Vegas Golden Knights. (VegasHockeyNow)
NHL
Don’t look now, but here come the Los Angeles Kings. (Sports Illustrated)
The Canadiens have fired head coach Claude Julien and assistant coach Kirk Muller. (Sportsnet)
Marcus Foligno calls in the linesman to stop fight with Sharks rookie early. Know the code, kids. Respect. (USA Today)
Hockeyverse
Play chess like a hockey player! (Chess.com)