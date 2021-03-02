Tom’s Daily: Mark Stone; Vegas OT Win; Fans Return; COVID-19; more

Tom’s Daily: Mark Stone sets ’em all up for Vegas Golden Knights in 5-4 OT win; Fans return to T-Mobile Arena; NHL Power Rankings; League COVID-19 numbers falling; more.

VGK

What a crazy night for the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans back in the building. A come-from-behind win. Mark Stone and his amazing performance. This is the kind of night that an entire season could rally around. (VegasHockeyNow)

As of last night’s game, fans are allowed back at T-Mobile Arena in a limited capacity. If you’re one of the lucky ones with tickets, here’s a list of do’s and don’t’s when headed to the game. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NHL

Yahoo Sports dropped its power rankings, and the Minnesota Wild are rocketing up the charts. (Yahoo! Sports)

Good news for league COVID-19 numbers as the league ends February with just four players in pandemic protocols. (ESPN)

Hockeyverse

I hate that this is news, but it is. Todd Bertuzzi was arrested for a DUI in Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)

Love him or hate him, Theo Fleury is trying his best